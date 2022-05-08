Air Strikes to be unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, show leaks

Fortnite has a wide arsenal of weapons, making it more unique than other Battle Royale games with a limited loadout. The guns in the game are ever-changing and evolving as the season progresses as well as what the storyline requires loopers to wield.

Some weapons that loopers often use in combat range from Assault Rifles to SMGs as well as Sniper Rifles, while others are there to wreak pure havoc. The game has seen weapons explode their way into the island, and loopers have achieved remarkable feats with it like Rocket Riding.

While some of these explosive weapons come in launchers, others are stacked in a player's inventory and are activated upon throw. One such weapon that caused a havoc in Chapter 1 is set to make a return when needed, the most amidst the ongoing war on the island.

Fortnite leaks show Air Strike being unvaulted in Chapter 3 Season 2

A recent leak shows that a weapon from the OG days of Fortnite called Air Strike is set to return to the island in next week's update.

Air Strike was a Legendary explosive utility item in Battle Royale that can be thrown, and upon landing, it creates a red cloud around the landing area that plays siren sounds.

Upon playing those sounds, 20 missiles will rain down on the surrounding area that damages and destroys any nearby players or structures, dealing damage of 75 units per missile. The weapon can be stacked at a maximum of 4 units in a player's loadout.

🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🦉⚔Rinoa⚔🦉🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @SnoworchidP



There's a Week 8 challenge that requires the use of an Air Strike on a Tank and it was also updated a lot earlier this season to make a return.

Via The Airstrike *should* be the new item arriving in Tuesday's (10th) #Fortnite content update!There's a Week 8 challenge that requires the use of an Air Strike on a Tank and it was also updated a lot earlier this season to make a return.Via @FN_Assist The Airstrike *should* be the new item arriving in Tuesday's (10th) #Fortnite content update!There's a Week 8 challenge that requires the use of an Air Strike on a Tank and it was also updated a lot earlier this season to make a return. Via @FN_Assist https://t.co/BhThW2q8r9

The return of Air Strike was hinted at by leaked quests for Week 8 of Chapter 3 Season 2. The quest requires loopers to call in an Air Strike on a tank.

Given this potential quest leak, the weapon might be useful to loopers as war is waging between the Imagined Order and The Seven in Fortnite.

Alongside the quest leak, Air Strike has gone through updates in its weapon statistics, where player damage has been reduced from 75 to 60. Whereas Building Damage, Rocket Speed, and Range have been relatively increased.

This hints at how Air Strike will play a vital role in the upcoming weeks as loopers finally conquer their territories with The Seven.

Syphton jackson @SyphtonJ12 @FortniteGame we need a counter for the Tanks! how about unvaulting “RPGs/Grenade Launcher” even the “Minigun” or something we can throw “Junk Rift” “Airstrike” and “Boogie bombs” @FortniteGame we need a counter for the Tanks! how about unvaulting “RPGs/Grenade Launcher” even the “Minigun” or something we can throw “Junk Rift” “Airstrike” and “Boogie bombs”

As speculation around the weapon continues to grow, loopers are desperate for the return of more such weapons to Fortnite.

Some think that apart from Air Strike, Junk Rifts and Miniguns would be great additions to the current unvaulted weapons as they would be effective as a counter for Tanks in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar