Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event images leaked ahead of time

A leaker known as SpushFNBR has supposedly obtained Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event images ahead of time. They were posted on Twitter a few hours ago and showcased scenes from the "Fracture" live event scheduled for December 3, 2022, at 4:00 pm ET.

In both the leaked images, the words "DEVELOPER FORTNITE CLIENT" can be seen in bold written across the screen. Since it is embedded in the pictures and not added on top of it as a watermark, it seems to be the real McCoy.

Note: Potential Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event spoilers beyond this point.

The leaker does mention that these are "possible spoilers," and without any confirmation, things cannot be confirmed. They also mentioned that the images were sent to them anonymously via private message a few days ago.

Nevertheless, given that Chapter 2 Season 8's live event promo was leaked by Epic Games themselves, it's not outlandish to imagine an employee leaking these images. However, without any confirmation, it's hard to tell if this is truly a leak or a concept made to look like a leak.

Multiple users state that the leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event images are 'fake'

Several users on the thread have stated that the images are fake. Given how hyped up live events get, having fake pictures circulated is not something that is unheard of.

One user even mentioned that the images might have been created in the Creative mode. However, at the moment, there's no way to create or use Chrome in Creative. As is the tradition, Chrome assets will only be added once Chapter 4 begins. Nevertheless, the leaker, SpushFNBR, has a strong counter-argument.

They pointed out that prior to the start of Chapter 3 Season 2, images of the Titan Tank were leaked online. They were presumably fake but turned out to be real. The leaked images of this combat vehicle had "DEVELOPER FORTNITE CLIENT" written in bold across the screen as well.

If this telltale sign is genuine, players might be looking at the first real pair of images from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event. If this is indeed the case, there's a lot of information that can be obtained from the images.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event leaked image breakdown

Multiple Chrome Vortex have formed on the island (Image via SpushFNBR)

In the first leaked image of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event, multiple Chrome Vortex can be seen spinning out of control. The ground beneath them is also starting to crack. This is very similar to the official key art that was posted by Epic Games earlier this week.

In the second image, fractured pieces of the island can be seen falling or being pulled through a rift in the sky. In all probability, the Zero Point is being used to open these rifts. They are gateways to different realities.

With Donald Mustard, CCO of Epic Games, mentioning different realities, this makes a lot of sense. In all likelihood, the pieces of the island are being rifted away into another reality. While this may look extremely amusing, it confirms theories that Reality Zero is coming to an end.

Those rifts quite possibly lead to other realities (Image via Twitter/SpushFNBR)

Bushranger can also be seen standing and observing the fractured pieces of the island being rifted away. At the bottom of the screen, the words "Diesmal ist es endgaitlg" can be seen. When translated from German to English, it reads:

"This time it's finally over."

With all that said, readers should take this information and the images with a bit of skepticism. Until the images can be verified, there's no point in rushing to conclusions.

However, if the images are real, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event is going to be one for the history books in the metaverse.

