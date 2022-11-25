Fortnite Chapter 4 leaks: Old map likely returning with a twist, new Citadel POI, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is coming to an end as the highly anticipated 'Fracture' event draws closer. Loopers are eagerly preparing themselves as this won't just be a season-ending event, but it will be the end of Chapter 3 entirely.

Similar to The Last Reality event in Chapter 2 Season 8, loopers are expecting major changes to gameplay, the storyline, and the map in Chapter 4, with speculations and rumors running wild on social media. From the return of the Imagined Order to the resurrection of Midas, loopers have been hoping for the return of Chapter 1 and 2 elements ever since the current Chapter 3 failed to impress the OG fanbase.

Fortunately, the future for Fortnite fans seems brighter now that the developers have decided to conclude the Chrome themed season. Following recent leaks about the title of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, major plot details about the Fracture event and future collabs were revealed by a Twitter user.

New leaks suggest that Geno and The Imagined Order may return to Fortnite Chapter 4 island with a new POI

In a recent Fortnite leak tweeted by WilliamTheHelm, various details about the upcoming Chapter 3 finale 'Fracture' event and map changes for Chapter 4 were revealed. Since these are not confirmed details from Epic Games, they are to be considered as just another rumor or theory running wild amongst the playerbase.

Following the leak, the Fracture event will result in the Zero Point (the island's energy source) dissipating, and the maps of Chapters 1, 2, and 3 merging together alongside some new elements that loopers have never seen before.

When the Zero Point and Loop is exposed, Geno, Fortnite's ultimate antagonist, will appear to seal it. Additionally, he will seal the Zero Point in a Dyson sphere, back into place, similar to Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 5 Primal event, where The Foundation formed The Spire to contain the energy source.

Moreover, the insider revealed that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 will be named Dominion, with the forces of the Imagined Order being restored to the island as Geno saves the day. Further details were also revealed, stating that Epic was initially planning to make Geno a bonus cosmetic in the Battle Pass, but he will now be a Tier 100 skin for players to unlock.

TroyDaGamer - Fortnite Leaks @Troy_FN_News Geno and The Imagined die in Fortnite x Marvel Zero War #5... Geno and The Imagined die in Fortnite x Marvel Zero War #5... https://t.co/ZDsTwbbVZq

Instead, Geno will be seen on the island as an NPC on a new POI called "The Pinnacle" that bears similarities to The Citadel from the Half Life 2 games. Interestingly, readers of Zero War comics saw Geno dying in its final issue. It seems like he will return with Doctor Slone, who now has sand powers, and his IO brute Gunnar, who looks like Bane from DC Comics and boasts powers from the Zero Point, similar to Raz.

Adding further to the speculated leaks, William also told fans that Epic plans to release Creative 2.0, but is more inclined to enhance the overall experience of its Battle Royale mode as they want the player community to build "Fortnite for the future." Furthermore, the first secret skin/bonus skin in Chapter 4 Season 1's Battle Pass will be Lex Luthor from the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comics.

While these speculations sound too good to be true, fans await the arrival of The Nothing and The Last Reality on the island during the "Fracture" event, when the island will likely undergo a complete Chrome takeover with a reality collapse. The Fracture event begins on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 4:00 pm ET and players are advised to load up into the lobby at least 30 minutes before the event.

