Fortnite Chapter 4 map confirmed to be destroyed, uncertain future lies ahead

As seen time and time again, Fortnite's map is destined to be destroyed. In Chapter 1 it was consumed by a Black Hole, In Chapter 2 it was flipped over, in Chapter 3 it was blown up, and by the looks of it, something similar will also occur this time around. While there's no confirmation of the map being blown to smithereens, there is an urgency to get off the island as soon as possible.

Discovered in a leaked Audio Log, Innovator Slone can be heard saying that she needs to get off the island as soon as possible. Considering that there's no imminent threat or at least, none that are visible, this is rather concerning. But this is not the only foreshadowing dialogue. At the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, Optimus Prime mentioned that reality is collapsing - the only question to be answered is how?

How will the Fortnite map end in Chapter 4?

- DR. SLONE: I've been told, by someone you and I both trust, that we need to get off this island. As soon as we can...



- DR. SLONE: I've been told, by someone you and I both trust, that we need to get off this island. As soon as we can...

While there are several theories at hand, the most plausible one is that The Last Reality is going to invade yet again. This is based on the fact that Innovator Slone has picked up a signal during her long-range cosmic scans. This "signal" in question is one that she has seen before. They suggest that an unnatural cosmic phenomenon is heading towards the island.

Given that there are foreshadowing warnings suggesting an eclipse, the only thing large enough to cause that would be The Cube's Cradle. This is the flagship of The Army of The Last Reality that was last seen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It's the size of small Moon. While the Cube Queen was defeated, this enigma of a machine still exists out there, somewhere in the cold void of space.

It's very likely that once the rift opened over the island at the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, The Cube's Cradle was able to pick up energy signatures. Using this, the spaceship has probably been traveling to get to the island and continue from where the Cube Queen had left off. Without The Seven there to protect the island, reality looks rather grim at the moment.

This is a concept for a Last Reality Outfit called The General, that from the looks of it we were supposed to get in CH2S7!



The designs are INSANE, hopefully they haven't completely scrapped him 🤞



This is a concept for a Last Reality Outfit called The General, that from the looks of it we were supposed to get in CH2S7!

The designs are INSANE, hopefully they haven't completely scrapped him 🤞

This also aligns well with the fact that a brand new Kymera Boss was showcased in a leak not too while ago. This could very well be the new leader of The Army of The Last Reality or perhaps a high-ranking official. Using the power of The Cube's Cradle, this individual could level the island and destroy it in an instant.

That being said, this is all based on rumors and leaks at the moment. Nothing can be said for certain until the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. With just over two left for the current storyline to wrap up, it will be interesting to see what Epic Games has in store for the future of the metaverse. If nothing else, having the Kymera back in-game will definitely bring back some (not so) fond memories.

