Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 live event details leak show major downtime

According to numerous Fortnite leakers/data-miners, Epic Games may be working on a new live event for Chapter 4 Season 2 codenamed Durain. Given that there has been a live event every two seasons since the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, this pattern is likely being repeated. Nevertheless, as stated by the leakers/data-miners, this is just a theory for the time being.

Moving on, despite the developers using tags for everything in-game, at times, certain tags may indicate one thing, but may turn out to be something else entirely. This is done to avoid leakers/data-miners decrypting things beforehand. That being said, if the upcoming live event comes to pass, the servers can be expected to be down for an extended period of time in what is known as NightNight.

What is NightNight and how is it connected to live events in Fortnite?

Wenso @Wensoing



It can possibly be for an event but that's just our theory for now. It also has a "Night" tag, which could be for NightNight.



(Via: me,



#Fortnite Epic is currently working on a playlist under the codename “Durian”It can possibly be for an event but that's just our theory for now. It also has a "Night" tag, which could be for NightNight.(Via: me, @Loolo_WRLD and @Krowe_moh Epic is currently working on a playlist under the codename “Durian” It can possibly be for an event but that's just our theory for now. It also has a "Night" tag, which could be for NightNight.(Via: me, @Loolo_WRLD and @Krowe_moh) #Fortnite https://t.co/xWmXBpujgl

NightNight or simply night-night as it is portrayed in the English language, is an informal way of saying goodnight. It is used in the game's files to let leakers/data-miners know that a certain event or happening in-game will be followed by a long downtime. This has been used since Chapter 1 Season 10, and has become a staple means to let players know that the servers will be offline for a long time.

Thus, with the tag has now been used in relevance to codename Durain (the supposed live event for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2), it's been assumed that it will likely be triggered due to a live event. However, as it stands, leakers/data-miners are unsure if this will come to pass.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



After the event, the servers are again expected to go under an extended downtime as the "NightNight" (long downtime) tag seems to be related to it.



(Information provided by @Wensoing & @Krowe_moh) Epic seems to be working on a new live event codenamed "Durian"After the event, the servers are again expected to go under an extended downtime as the "NightNight" (long downtime) tag seems to be related to it.(Information provided by @Loolo_WRLD Epic seems to be working on a new live event codenamed "Durian" 👀After the event, the servers are again expected to go under an extended downtime as the "NightNight" (long downtime) tag seems to be related to it.(Information provided by @Loolo_WRLD, @Wensoing & @Krowe_moh) https://t.co/lgVu14F4cN

At the time being, there is nothing in the files that helps understand what Durain is. While some speculate that the tremors on the island will play a role, there's no guarantee of that happening. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see whether or not this theory comes to fruition and results in the dormant volcano erupting on the island.

If there is a live event for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, when will it occur?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus The current season of Fortnite Battle Royale now ends on Friday June 9 @ 2 AM ET, a few days later than previously scheduled. The current season of Fortnite Battle Royale now ends on Friday June 9 @ 2 AM ET, a few days later than previously scheduled. https://t.co/Qb7RsJvltO

As with all live events in-game, the buildup starts at least a month before the live event can occur. The only thing that's been building in-game are the tremors that started occurring after the Fortnite update v24.30 went live.

But as mentioned, these may not be related to the live event at all, and may just be present to make gameplay interesting. That being said, if a live event were to take place, it will likely occur on June 9, 2023. This is the current date on which Chapter 4 Season 2 is scheduled to end.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes