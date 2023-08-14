Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks: Eclipse Themed, Radio Tower Landmark, and more

Thanks to leakers/data miners, fresh Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks are starting to surface. While there's no way to piece together the bits of information available at the moment, an image is slowly being formed. According to fans and lore-keepers alike, Epic Games has something sinister planned for the upcoming season.

Given that it falls during the month of October, much of the seasonal theme will likely be based around Fortnitemares. That said, it's time to dive head first into the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks reveal a lot of what's to come soon

1) Eclipse Themed

Expand Tweet

According to leakers/data miners, the upcoming season's theme will be something related to an Eclipse. This information is backed up by the fact that Innovator Slone has detected an unnatural cosmic phenomenon heading towards the island. While this could be a celestial body such as a Moon, it may also very well be The Cube's Cradle.

Given that an unreleased Kymera Boss Outfit/NPC was leaked a short while ago, it could signal the return of The Last Reality and, with it, a new antagonist. On the flip side, it may also be something entirely new. Given that Epic Games is continuously adding lore to the storyline, there's no telling what can happen.

2) Vampire Boss NPC

Expand Tweet

One of the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leak indicates that a new Vampire Boss NPC will be added to the game soon. This information was mistakenly leaked by Epic Games during the update v25.20.

It's rather unclear if this was an intentional or a pure accident. Given that the developer leaves digital breadcrumbs in the files for leakers/data miners to find, who's to say what the truth is?

This Vampire Boss NPC will undoubtedly be part of the Fortnitemares 2023 event. Like last time, the Boss NPC will roam the island waiting for players to challenge it to a winner takes all style battle. While information about this new NPC is limited, more should be revealed by the first week of September 2023 or later.

3) Armored Cars and Cruiser Motorcycles

Expand Tweet

While these are not the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks per se, new vehicles have been in development since the start of Chapter 4 Season 1. A new two-wheeler called "Cruiser Motorcycles" and a new four-wheeler called "Armored Cars" are getting added soon.

Expand Tweet

While information about the Cruiser Motorcycles remains limited, it will be a heavy vehicle of sorts and may feature more hit-points than regular bikes. As for Armored Cars, these will be driven by players and NPCs alive. In all probability, they will patrol the island or create roadblocks; something similar to what the Imagined Order did in Chapter 2.

4) Radio Tower Landmark

Expand Tweet

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, Epic Games may introduce Radio Towers as Landmarks in-game. These were associated with several Challenges/Quests and acted as high-ground during engagements back in the day. It will be interesting to see what they function as this time around.

5) Suppressed Sniper Rifles, C4, and Armored Walls Unvaulted

Expand Tweet

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, Suppressed Sniper Rifles and C4 are likely getting Unvaulted soon. While this may seem like a bad combo, the community does manage to do some exciting things using these two items/weapons in conjunction. In addition to these two items, the dreaded (and loved) Armored Walls will likely be getting unvaulted.

