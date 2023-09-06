Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 survey hints at Jiren, Eminem, and Margot Robbie skins

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has barely kicked off and leakers/data-miners are already coming across surveys. The latest of which feature a mix-and-match of characters that include those from anime, cartoons, and video games alongside real-life individuals. While there are many to talk about, a few such as Jiren (Dragon Ball), Eminem, and Margot Robbie are stealing the limelight.

Given that there have been three separate Dragon Ball collaborations thus far, there's no doubt that Epic Games is going to bring a fourth one in as well. As for Eminem, it goes without saying that having him as an official Outfit in-game would break the internet. While he will not be the first artiste to be featured in-game, he will likely be the most famous one yet.

Coming to Margot Robbie, fans have been asking for a Harley Quinn Icon Series Outfit for some time now. Given that she resprises the role in the DCU, it makes sense to have her in-game as an Icon Series Outfit. But that's not all that the new leaked survey has to show. Based on the things listed, there's a lot that players can expect to see in the near future in Fortnite

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaked survey showcases a myriad of potential surveys

Expand Tweet

Aside from the aforementioned names featured on the leaked survey, there are many more than can be taken into consideration. Starting off with anime/cartoon/comic book characters, Nappa and Master Roshi have also been listed down. If Jiren is added to the game as an Outfit, these two will likely follow suit as part of the collaboration as well.

Another potential collaboration features Hawks (Keigo Takami) from My Hero Academia. Given that there's a new collaboration in works that will feature Shoto Todoroki, Mina Ashido, and Eijiro Kirishima, Keigo Takami may be added in alongside these other three Outfits. Adding four at once makes a lot more sense as well.

Expand Tweet

The last name of the list of interest under this section is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Given the rumors about an upcoming collaboration, this a good indication that something may be in development. Moving on to video games/video game series, there are few interesting names on the list. Games like Ghost of Tsushima, Bayonetta, Destiny, Overwatch, Red Dead Redemption, and even The Sims.

With rumors of a new Red Dead Redemption game in development, it's easy to see why this name was added to the list. As for Destiny, Epic Games has already done a full-blown crossover between Fortnite and it. Coming to the last section of major interest, television or streaming series, a few popular names can be spotted. Things like Breaking Bad, Full Metal Alchemist, and even Pokemon have been listed.

Will any of these names mentioned in the name feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Expand Tweet

Given that Epic Games uses these surveys as benchmarks to measure popularity, it's hard to say if any of the names mentioned will show up in-game. Aside from the upcoming collaboration with My Hero Academia, nothing else is confirmed as yet. Even the collaboration featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can not be confirmed.

That said, while Epic Games is expanding its horizons and incorporating more fandoms into the metaverse, not everything can or will be added in. For these reasons, the names showcased on the latest Fortnite survey should not be considered as upcoming collaborations. Nevertheless, a few will definitely be featured in-game in the near future.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!