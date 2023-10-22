Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 map leak reveals return to the OG days

It was initially thought that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's map would consist of a mixture of the current map alongside the OG map from Chapter 1. This stemmed from the fact the leakers/data miners had predicted that the Time Machine would create an anomaly due to which the current island would be pulled back in time. However, according to new information, this may not be the case.

Although time travel will play a pivotal role throughout Chapter 4 Season 5, it seems that the current island will be left behind. Only players alongside a few NPCs will likely be pulled into the past. This deviates from the current knowledge regarding the merger of the different versions of the island - the one from the past and the one based on the present.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 to feature Chapter 1's "OG" map

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

According to well-known leaker/data miner Wensoing, they had misinterpreted the information found in-game. While the initial thought was that the maps from the past and present would merge, the scenario is quite the opposite. It allegedly seems that Epic Games will feature the Chapter 1 map in all its glory. It will be the full map with old models and the loot pool that was prevalent in those seasons.

While this information seems rather odd, there are more leaks to back this evidence. A few hours ago, it was ascertained that certain newer mechanics would be vaulted next season. These include things like Mantling, Tactical Sprint, and Hurdling, which have been disabled since the start of Chapter 4 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 may only feature the OG Battle Royale mode

Expand Tweet

In addition to this, according to veteran leaker/data miner HYPEX, there is also a strong possibility of the Zero Build mode being vaulted as well. This stems from the fact the OG map of Fortnite Chapter 1 had rather peculiar topographical features. If they are making a full return, players will not be able to get by without building.

As such, if the Zero Build mode is allowed to stay, players will likely get stuck behind rock formations and will have to rotate a vast distance to get by. On the other hand, if they could build, this problem would not exist. Nevertheless, given how popular the Zero Build mode has become, it's unclear what Epic Games has in mind.

While a return to the golden days would be a sight for sore eyes, newer players may not adjust well. Thankfully, if this change is implemented, it will only last for one season. At the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, the changes will be reverted.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!