Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 3, 2025) all but confirms the return of She-Venom and Agony

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 3, 2025), She-Venom and Agony will be returning to the game after 90-odd days. Both these characters are known as Symbiotes in the MCU. This information was brought to light by prominent veteran leaker/data-miner @ShiinaBR. Given his track record, the information should be legitimate and can be relied upon.

She-Venom and Agony are not rather rare, but they are part of the Marvel Series. This makes them highly sought after given how popular Marvel is within the Metaverse. Furthermore, with the recent leaks suggesting Red Hulk and Falcon will get Outfits in-game soon, there is a lot of hype surrounding Marvel at the moment.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 3, 2025) from @ShiinaBR on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 3, 2025) - She-Venom and Agony (Marvel) characters to make a return (hopefully)

Based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak ((February 3, 2025), the She-Venom and Agony Outfits will be added back to the Item Shop after 95 days. They were both first last on October 31, 2024, during Chapter 4 Season 4. Unlike special cosmetics like the recently released Batman Caped Crusader Pack which can only be purchased using real money, these can be bought using V-Bucks.

She-Venom and Agony are part of the Symbiotes Set and can be purchased via the Symbiotes Bundle for 3,000 V-Bucks. It contains the following cosmetic items:

In terms of lore, She-Venom and Agony are not part of the storyline in any meaningful way. Unlike Carnage who was part of the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass, these two symbiotes are mere background characters until they are pushed into the spotlight.

In addition to these Outfits making a return, the Signature Style section of the Fortnite Item Shop will be shuffled to a large extent. We can expect new cosmetics to be added once the rotation occurs. For the time being, this is all we know about the major Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 3, 2025).

