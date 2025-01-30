How to get the Batman Caped Crusader Pack in Fortnite

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Jan 30, 2025 09:32 GMT
The Batman Caped Crusader Pack is now in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
The Batman Caped Crusader Pack is now in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Batman Caped Crusader Pack in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 1 Season X (10) with update v10.31. The pack contains two variants of Batman and is also considered one of the most prominent DC crossovers in the Metaverse, but that's not all. He is also one of the few characters from DC to be part of the game and have comics related to the storyline. As such, he is canon along with other versions of Batman, including The Batman Who Laughs and Harley Quinn.

Given his popularity, it is no surprise that both variants of Batman have their own LEGO Outfit. You can explore different LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds by cosplaying the characters. Just be careful while doing so, as, in this reality, Batman does not have his trusty gadgets. Should you face overwhelming odds, running would be the best option.

Here is how to get the Batman Caped Crusader Pack in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Batman Caped Crusader Pack in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Batman Caped Crusader Pack in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
You can now purchase the Batman Caped Crusader Pack in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of January 30, 2025, the Batman Caped Crusader Pack in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Special Offers and Bundles" Tab. It can be purchased via the Batman Caped Crusader Pack and is associated with the Gotham City Set.

The Batman Caped Crusader Pack comprises these eight cosmetics:

If you want everything in the Batman Caped Crusader Pack, you can purchase it for $18.49 (regional prices will vary). Unfortunately, you cannot purchase any of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Batman Caped Crusader Pack remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Batman Caped Crusader Pack will remain listed until February 27, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)
Batman Caped Crusader Pack will remain listed until February 27, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Batman Caped Crusader Pack will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 27, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, both of these variants of Batman will return sometime in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

