Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 29, 2025) all but confirms the return of Batman Caped Crusader Pack

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Jan 29, 2025 10:52 GMT
Batman Caped Crusader Pack reportedly returns to Fortnite after 452 days! (Image via Epic Games)
According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 29, 2025), the Batman Caped Crusader Pack will be returning to the game after 400-odd days. The information was brought to light by prominent veteran leaker/data-miner @ShiinaBR. The leaker has been part of the community since Chapter 1 and is considered a trustworthy source.

Batman Caped Crusader Pack is rather rare, despite it not falling under the list of LTOs (Limited Time Offers). This is because the cosmetic items contained within the Pack were first introduced in Chapter 1 Season X (10). Furthermore, the prospect of Batman coming back to the title gives the community hope that more DC characters will finally return to the Fortnite Item Shop.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 29, 2025) from @ShiinaBR on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 29, 2025) - Batman Caped Crusader Pack returns (hopefully)

Based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 29, 2025), the Batman Caped Crusader Pack will be added back to the Item Shop after 452 days. It was last listed on November 4, 2023, during Chapter 4: Season OG.

What makes this Pack rather unique is the fact that it is a real-money cosmetic item. There are only a handful of these to be found. You cannot use V-Bucks to purchase it, and this is unlikely to change anytime soon.

The Batman Caped Crusader Pack will cost $18.49 and contains the following cosmetic items that are part of the Gotham City Set:

In terms of lore, Batman has been part of the storyline through major collaborations that have been showcased via in-game cinematics and comics. In a way, the character is canon in the Metaverse. For the time being, this is the only major Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 29, 2025).

