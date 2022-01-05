Fortnite Last Present glitch reveals another Spider-Man skin inbound for free

Fortnite's Winterfest 2021 brings players several exciting presents to open with exciting challenges that reward them every day. Whether it was Sgt. Winter's truck driving around the map, dropping presents and peppermint or the collaborations this year with Spider-Man No Way Home, the community surely had its fun.

Now that Winterfest is coming to an end, one surprise present is still not unveiled. This was compensation made by Epic Games due to heavy server crashes happening around New Year's Eve. However, a recent glitch revealed a surprise about links with Marvel's Webslinger.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues!We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. https://t.co/ruLmG4xHgk

HYPEX @HYPEX Via Epic: "We’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that." Via Epic: "We’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that." 👀

Fortnite's collaboration with Spider-Man this season

Spider-Man as a character played a major impact on Chapter 3 Season 1. From just being a tier 100 skin in the Battle Pass to its Web-Shooters being fan-loved in the game, Epic did not stop there to give the fans a Spider Frenzy.

Fortnite @FortniteGame “Somebody’s got to look out for the little guy, right?”



Grab the Spider-Man and MJ Outfits, part of the No Way Home Set, in the Item Shop now! “Somebody’s got to look out for the little guy, right?”Grab the Spider-Man and MJ Outfits, part of the No Way Home Set, in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/ZQAumhPj1q

This year's Winterfest trailer teased an official collaboration with Spider-Man No Way Home, bringing MJ & Tom Holland's Peter Parker in-game as skins. Players went bonkers looking at the movie replica of the suit and bought it as fast as they could. Some said it looked even better than the current battle pass variant of the masked webslinger.

Last Present glitch teases upcoming Spider-Man cosmetic

A recently discovered glitch by YouTuber GKI shows a glitch that lets players see all unwrapped presents wrapped in the Winterfest Lodge. The YouTuber's method here instructs players to go to Winterfest Lodge once, then press the Leave Lodge button. After that, open the sidebar while on the Winterfest Lodge menu tab and press Select Game Mode.

Select Game Mode to Glitch out presents in Winterfest Lodge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Click Battle Royale on the Title Screen to be back in the Battle Royale Lobby. Then click the Winterfest Tab again and Enter the Lodge to see all the presents wrapped in red paper and a blue ribbon. But here's the catch.

All wrapped presents are tagged with "From MJ" (Image via Sportskeeda)

When the player goes back into the Lodge and clicks on one of the presents, the name tag changes on every present to "From MJ." This refers to MJ from the Spider-Man comics. However, the presents don't make a sound when shook, nor can anyone open them as it shows "Already Opened" on them.

Shiina @ShiinaBR (Most likely encrypted)



We'll still get *AT LEAST* one more Spider-Man skin + multiple of his friends and enemies, so we should get new skins of those in almost every update! I assume it's likely that we'll get a skin of one of Spider-Man's enemies in the v19.10 update!!(Most likely encrypted)We'll still get *AT LEAST* one more Spider-Man skin + multiple of his friends and enemies, so we should get new skins of those in almost every update! I assume it's likely that we'll get a skin of one of Spider-Man's enemies in the v19.10 update!! 🔥 (Most likely encrypted)We'll still get *AT LEAST* one more Spider-Man skin + multiple of his friends and enemies, so we should get new skins of those in almost every update! 👀

Keep in mind that the Spider-Man theme this season might suggest a different story altogether. Players might get an in-game cosmetic or a skin from the Spidey universe from the Last Present of this year's Winterfest. However, recent leaks also speculate that the community might soon get cosmetics of the "Sinister Six" (Spider-Man's Foes), which will include Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Electro.

Note: This article reflects the views of the writer.

