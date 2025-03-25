Fortnite leaks suggest Negan skin from The Walking Dead arriving soon

According to the recent Fortnite leaks, Negan from The Walking Dead is expected to arrive as a new crossover skin. This leak surfaced right after Epic Games officially announced the Fortnite Creative x The Walking Dead Universe collaboration on March 25, 2025, making it even more likely to be true. The game already has Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne from the popular zombie franchise; thus, the addition of Negan feels like a natural next step.

Ad

The leak was reported by multiple reputable sources on X. On that note, here's everything we know about the upcoming skin so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Negan from The Walking Dead is reportedly coming to Fortnite soon

Negan’s skin is expected to arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop on April 4, 2025, during Chapter 6 Season 2. Considering the massive popularity of the show, lots of players could soon be roaming the Fortnite map as the infamous leader of the Saviors when it arrives. Here’s everything we know about the Negan crossover in Fortnite.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

For now, it’s unclear whether the Negan skin is based on the TV show version or the comic book version. However, multiple reputable leakers on X have confirmed the existence of the skin in the game files. The picture shared by @ShiinaBR suggests that it is going to be a cel-shaded comic book version of Negan.

Given how past characters from the show arrived in full cosmetic Bundles, Negan’s addition might also include a Back Bling, an Emote, and possibly his iconic barbed-wire baseball bat as a Pickaxe in the in-game Item Shop.

Ad

As of now, the game developers have not officially announced anything regarding this release. However, if it's true, players can get the news very soon considering the expected release date of the skin is not that far.

Who is Negan in The Walking Dead?

Negan is one of the most feared and iconic characters in The Walking Dead franchise. He is the central antagonist of the comic as well as the TV show, where he is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Ad

Over time, Negan's character evolves from a ruthless villain to a more complex figure seeking redemption. His role in The Walking Dead universe remains one of the most memorable, making him a great addition to the game's ever-growing roster of crossover skins.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback