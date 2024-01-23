Fortnite leaks suggest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in development

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event is currently in development or is about ready to be showcased in-game. The information comes from various sources. One leaker/data-miner known as andredotuasset even provided an in-game image of the event in question. While this sounds too good to be true, many details have come to light.

To add the cherry on top of this proverbial cake, Epic Games is also working on a Shredder Outfit/Skin. It was leaked during the Fortnite downtime today. Although an in-game version of it is yet to be featured, judging by the artwork showcased, the community has high hopes.

Here's what players can expect to see during the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event.

Fortnite leaks suggest Shredder Outfit/Skin will arrive during the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event

As seen in the image, a countdown timer might be added to the game for this collaborative event, which will be visible via an in-game event tab. This would be similar to past events that featured Mini Battle Passes. According to Fortnite leaks, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event will also feature a few in-game activities.

There may be an in-game location for players to visit. This Named Location or Landmark will likely be where the NPC April or the NPC Boss Shredder will be located. The location in question will be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed and will likely contain items pertaining to the hero in a half-shell. Expect a lot of graffiti to be present.

In addition to a dedicated location, there apparently will be TMNT-themed weapons and Reality Augments. These will likely be time-limited in nature and removed once the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event has concluded

Lastly, there might be Special Quests/Challenges that users can undertake during the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event. The questline would likely be called "April O'Neil Investigates!" Based on the Fortnite leaks showcased thus far, the tasks at hand shouldn't be difficult to complete.

When will the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event go live?

Although Fortnite leaks shed light on this upcoming event, there is no timeline in place. However, given that the information pertaining to it was released during today's Fortnite update (28.10), it should occur sometime in Chapter 5 Season 1.

The best bet would be that this is end-of-season content that Epic Games will release two to three weeks prior to Chapter 5 Season 1's ending. More detailed Fortnite leaks regarding this upcoming event should come to light during the Fortnite update v28.20.

