Fortnite players may now actually kill Klombos, new leak shows

Fortnite is known for its diversity in both combat and environmental creativity. Over the years, many fresh concepts and designs have been added to the island for loopers to interact with. This ranges from different weapons to wildlife creatures that are introduced to the community as friendly faces or foes to tackle.

One such creature was Klombo. Klombo is a dinosaur-like creature that is considered one of the most adorable additions to Fortnite. They were introduced at the start of Chapter 3 Season 1 and were generally regarded as friendly but became ferocious red beasts to hostile loopers.

The species had a love for Klomberries but unfortunately went missing by the start of Chapter 3 Season 2. Player speculation and leaks show that Klombo, who was captured by the Imagined Order, may be released with a slight change.

Fortnite players could possibly kill Klombos soon

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they're working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That's why they added that "NPC Meat" item yesterday. Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they're working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That's why they added that "NPC Meat" item yesterday. https://t.co/ARX5WZjsjN

Earlier, Klombo was considered invincible due to its massive health pool. Certain leaks have shown that Klombo's return will come with a twist. These leaks reveal that Klombo will soon be killable and could be eliminated with enough damage. This will give loopers the opportunity to strike back if Klombo attacks them.

Shawna Rice @ShawnaRice1979 @FortniteGame I just heard the sadest news for fortnite.Please don’t make cute adorable Klombo killable @FortniteGame I just heard the sadest news for fortnite.Please don’t make cute adorable Klombo killable

This information came to the fore when a special droppable element that is expected to present itself in Fortnite soon was added to the game files. Special types of "meat" that cannot be found in existing wildlife, such as boars, chickens, etc., were found.

This directly points to Klombo, but there have been no leaks on the status of these meats or what they hold for loopers yet.

F @21Fervz Klombo potentially coming back to Fortnite?!🦖 Klombo potentially coming back to Fortnite?!🦖 https://t.co/4spFuKiAkw

However, loopers are getting secret Klombo quests to gather Klomberries across the island. This strongly hints at the return of the beast in the next Chapter 3 Season 3.

Overview of Klombo in Chapter 3 Season 1

Klombo is by far the strongest creature to have featured on the Fortnite Island since the Storm King in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. The only difference is that gamers can decide whether they want to befriend the innocent-looking creature or get on its bad side. They had to tread carefully and carry Klomberries to get on the animal's good side.

Overall, Klombo has had a positive impact on the community and has won the hearts of players who have interacted with the animal. Klombos don't disrupt gameplay as long as they're not harmed and enjoy roaming the island, minding their own business.

There is no conclusive evidence of how Klombo will look or what nature he will possess after being re-released in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Edited by Danyal Arabi