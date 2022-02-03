Mysterious Tilted Tower building in Fortnite found covered in crime scene tapes

Looper's favourite POI, Tilted Towers, is back in Fortnite, and they cannot be more excited about it. The community says that the current season might be the best one they have gotten in a long time. Epic made sure to leave no page unturned when preparing huge plans regarding this season's weekly updates.

From Tilted to a renewed Grotto to bringing back the Grenade Launcher, Fortnite has been referencing the OG days of the game and bringing them to the flipped island. Loopers have found several Easter eggs in the game that Epic might have hidden for OG players to find and rejoice in.

One such leak shows an essential element from the beginning of the game that only a few players see mostly these days, and it's lying right there in one of the buildings in Tilted Towers.

A Tilted Towers Building in Fortnite Chapter 3 covered in Crime Scene Tapes

A recent leak by Reddit user TheoryBrut shows a mysterious building in Tilted Towers is covered with Crime Scene Tapes and the name written on it is "Stonewood Police". The player base speculates that this has something to do with the first version of Fortnite, which still exists as a separate game mode: Save The World.

Stonewood is a place in Save The World universe where humans have been evacuated due to Storm Monsters. Sgt. Ramirez gathers up a squad to save trapped humans and install devices in these worlds to push back the storm.

The OG Player base speculates that this has something to do with the Save The World universe, which means either it's just pure nostalgia from Epic or maybe in the future, a collab can take place.

With the recent release of every season, loopers can purchase a brand new Save The World bundle with other cosmetics that can be used in Battle Royale.

More Hidden Easter Eggs in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 is full of Easter Eggs, old callbacks from previous seasons and returns from some familiar locations. Loopers are enjoying every bit of the new additions but are also regularly searching for more Easter eggs that link back to the OG days. From the Mecha part to the skull of the Polar Peak Monster, the community is exploring every day as the island evolves.

Epic Games brings all they can to make sure the community is satisfied and enjoy playing Battle Royale on the flipped island. However, IO has started to emerge, and war is incoming. Loopers will need more weapons and armoury from the OG days to combat and team up with the Seven to break the loop.

