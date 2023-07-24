Fortnite update v25.20 early patch notes: Lever Pistol, Kinetic Boomerang Unvault, Level-Up Pack, and more

The third major Fortnite update (v25.20) of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will go live on July 25, 2023. Based on the information obtained by leakers, this update will introduce a few more items to the game and mark the end of Epic Game's summer break. As for major changes, there are none by the looks of it. Nevertheless, new challenges/quests are allegedly going to be added once downtime ends.

These include "Weekly" and the upcoming "Telescope" challenges/quests. Given that the current season ends in about a month's time, these will help players level up and earn Battle Stars. These can then be used to unlock all remaining cosmetics items that are available on the Seasonal Battle Pass.

Fortnite update v25.20 early patch notes: New content and changes

1) Lever Pistol

- Should release in the next update (25.20)

- Available in all rarities except Mythic

- Will be found on Floor Loot, Chests, Drones, Holo Chests & Fishing Spots



The Lever Pistol was showcased at the start of Chapter 4 Season 3, but it was not added in-game. According to leakers/data-miners, the update v25.20 will be the one in which this weapon is finally added to the loot pool. It will be interesting to see how it features in combat as it's a skill-based weapon of sorts. Playing using it will have to ensure that they land all their shots or risk being counter attacked.

2) Kinetic Boomerang Unvault

Due to in-game issues, the Kinetic Boomerang was vaulted a short while ago. Similar to other Kinetic weapons like the Shockwave Hammer and Kinetic Blade, this too was vaulted. However, this time around, the weapon is being unvaulted before the season ends. With roughly a month of playtime left, the community will welcome its return with open arms.

3) August Crew Pack

The Crew Pack for August 2023 should be showcased either as a leak during the Fortnite update v25.20 downtime or officially once it ends. Similar to last time, Epic Games has done a good job of keeping things under wraps. The community is eager to see what Outfit the developers have in store.

4) Level-Up Pack

Towards the second half of every season, Epic Games release a Level-Up Pack. They can be purchased with V-Bucks and grant players 28 Seasonal Levels at record breaking speeds. For those who are unable to level up rapidly towards the end of the season, this is the fastest way to level-up and complete the Battle Pass.

5) New Reality Augments

There are four new Reality Augments that might get added to Fortnite after the update v25.20 concludes, they are:

Pistol Recycle

Scoped

Fire Armory

Balloon Fall

Based on the information obtained by leaker/data-miner Wensoing, Scoped and Pistol Recycle are going to be great Reality Augments. The former will lower the fire-rate of scoped weapons but increase the damage output, while the latter will give a 33% chance of pistols not using ammunition.

Note: These early patch notes for the Fortnite update v25.20 are based on leaks and are subject to change.