Fortnite WWE bundle leaked: Expected price and items

A much-awaited Fortnite WWE bundle has been leaked by popular leakers and data miners such as @SpushFNBR, @Hypex, and others. Previous leaks had hinted at a collaboration with the franchise in the works, and this new data hints at an array of cosmetics that could make their way to the game.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite WWE bundle leaks.

Note: Some information in this article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite WWE bundle release date

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to leaks and data mined by legacy leakers and data miners such as @SpushFNBR, @Hypex, and others, the Fortnite WWE bundle could make its way to the game on Friday, April 18, 2025. Additional data also suggests that these assets would be decrypted in 24 hours.

Epic Games has partnered with some of the biggest franchises, so it would come as no surprise if the massive WWE franchise joins the ever-expanding list of universes in the game. Additionally, the Fortnite logo was recently spotted in a tournament match ahead of a SmackDown event.

Ad

Fortnite WWE bundle expected price and items

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to leaks and data mined by the leakers, an array of cosmetics based on some of the most popular personalities from the franchise could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full bundle is expected to cost 2800 V-Bucks, players should be able to purchase individual items as well.

Here are the items that could be coming as part of the WWE bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop:

Ad

Cody Rhodes Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks

Undertaker Outfit:1,500 V-Bucks

Nightmare Mantle Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks

The Urn Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks

Cody's Cutlass Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

Taker's Shovel Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

WOOOAAHH! Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Urn'd Respect Emote: 300 V-Bucks

American Nightmare Wrap: 500 V-Bucks

As with any other bundle, players should have the option to purchase cosmetics individually instead of getting the full set. However, Epic Games has not made an official statement regarding the collaboration. Hence, players will have to wait for an update from the developers to see if these leaks hold true.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite live event leaked for Chapter 6 Season 2; Diago and Fletcher Kane will be involved

Check out more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More