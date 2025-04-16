Fortnite WWE bundle leaked: Expected price and items

A much-awaited Fortnite WWE bundle has been leaked by popular leakers and data miners such as @SpushFNBR, @Hypex, and others. Previous leaks had hinted at a collaboration with the franchise in the works, and this new data hints at an array of cosmetics that could make their way to the game.
Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite WWE bundle leaks.
Note: Some information in this article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.
Fortnite WWE bundle release date
According to leaks and data mined by legacy leakers and data miners such as @SpushFNBR, @Hypex, and others, the Fortnite WWE bundle could make its way to the game on Friday, April 18, 2025. Additional data also suggests that these assets would be decrypted in 24 hours.
Epic Games has partnered with some of the biggest franchises, so it would come as no surprise if the massive WWE franchise joins the ever-expanding list of universes in the game. Additionally, the Fortnite logo was recently spotted in a tournament match ahead of a SmackDown event.
Fortnite WWE bundle expected price and items
According to leaks and data mined by the leakers, an array of cosmetics based on some of the most popular personalities from the franchise could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full bundle is expected to cost 2800 V-Bucks, players should be able to purchase individual items as well.
Here are the items that could be coming as part of the WWE bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop:
- Cody Rhodes Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Undertaker Outfit:1,500 V-Bucks
- Nightmare Mantle Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
- The Urn Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
- Cody's Cutlass Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
- Taker's Shovel Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
- WOOOAAHH! Emote: 300 V-Bucks
- Urn'd Respect Emote: 300 V-Bucks
- American Nightmare Wrap: 500 V-Bucks
As with any other bundle, players should have the option to purchase cosmetics individually instead of getting the full set. However, Epic Games has not made an official statement regarding the collaboration. Hence, players will have to wait for an update from the developers to see if these leaks hold true.
