French content creator "Squeezie" may get his own Fortnite Icon Series skin soon

Although Fortnite is played by a lot of players in France, it was only recently that the first French emote was added to the game. Performed by Carla, Bim Bam Boom was an Icon Series emote added in during Chapter 2 Season 7.

Despite many French players absolutely hating the song for the fact that it was overplayed, the community as a whole loved it. Seeing mostly positive feedback, it was only obvious for Epic Games to explore other options for cosmetics.

His name appeared in the survey that epic had sent by mail a few months ago on potential collabs (icon series, video games, etc...), stay tuned The French content creator "Squeezie" talked last night in his stream that something about him *MIGHT* happen in FortniteHis name appeared in the survey that epic had sent by mail a few months ago on potential collabs (icon series, video games, etc...), stay tuned The French content creator "Squeezie" talked last night in his stream that something about him *MIGHT* happen in Fortnite 👀His name appeared in the survey that epic had sent by mail a few months ago on potential collabs (icon series, video games, etc...), stay tuned ⏳ https://t.co/o3tzEHaCBY

This is where French content creator Lucas Hauchard, better known as Squeezie, comes into the picture. During a recent livestream, he said:

"It is possible there might* be a little surprise in Fortnite."

Although this was rather vague, based on older leaks, it can be confirmed that his name was featured in a survey that dealt with potential collaborations. Given his popularity, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he was given his own Icon Series skin in the game.

Here's what a handful of fans had to say about the same:

So @moicestso @ZetFarYT Un skin squeezie avec une danse time time ça serait incroyable @ZetFarYT Un skin squeezie avec une danse time time ça serait incroyable

Rockystan 675 @UNKNOWN71258 @DrCacahuette Maybe he will have is own skin on fortnite. The first French youtube skin @DrCacahuette Maybe he will have is own skin on fortnite. The first French youtube skin

Skin : Squeezie

Pioche : ?

Sac à dos : Natsu

Emote : Time Time @xSqueeZie Je pense quand même que ça serait un pack:Skin : SqueeziePioche : ?Sac à dos : NatsuEmote : Time Time @thoomas_off @xSqueeZie Je pense quand même que ça serait un pack:Skin : SqueeziePioche : ?Sac à dos : NatsuEmote : Time Time

While fans are more or less excited about Squeezie coming to Fortnite, no one seems to care much about the Icon Series skin. For most, the possibility of having the "Time Time" emote in the game is the real deal.

Given how looney and creative the game can be with emotes, dance moves from the "Time Time" video fit in well into the game. Hopefully, since the song is not a TikTok trend, the French community at large will not hate it being added to the game - maybe.

Not everyone is happy about Squeezie's addition in Fortnite

While the "Time Time" emote may indeed come to fruition, not everyone is happy about Lucas being featured in the game. Numerous Loopers feel that he's undeserving of such an honor. Here's what one fan known as MatteoSky1 had to say:

"He doesn't deserve an emote or a skin. Sorry Squeezie, but after spitting on Fortnite for almost 3 years before playing again in chapter 3 I find it simply disgusting. People loyal to the game don't have skins or emotes yet."

Although the statement may sound rather rude, there is much truth to it. Despite combing through his YouTube and Twitch channels, it's hard to find substantial gameplay videos.

Compared to others who stream Fortnite religiously, for Lucas, it seems more like a part-time hobby. Given that he streams and plays numerous games, the storyline of the Metaverse is just one of many.

While the anger of some Loopers is rightly justified, if Epic Games does have something planned, they will proceed either way. Since this will be an Icon Series collaboration, the revenue generated will be massive.

Edited by Saman