Will Green Goblin's Mythic Glider over take Spider-Man Web Shooter's popularity in Fortnite?

Fortnite may introduce players soon to Spider-Man's Rogue Gallery (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Jan 25, 2022 09:35 PM IST
Fortnite has been a frequent collaborator with Marvel Comics in introducing in-game cosmetics & game abilities. Apart from the standalone Chapter 2 Season 4, which was solely focused on Marvel's Nexus War, it featured Mythic abilities and skins of some famous Marvel Heroes and Villains, ranging from Iron Man to Doctor Doom.

In Chapter 3, players saw the arrival of Spider-Man cosmetics via the Battle Pass and an exclusive collaboration with Marvel Studios' No Way Home. Additionally, loopers are also experiencing Spider-Man's Mythic ability Web Shooters in the game, which are overpowered.

🎃GREEN GOBLIN🎃 skin has been leaked!!There is a skin, backbling, pickaxe, glider, and emote!It is the comic book version of the Green Goblin, so it will match with the Spider-Man from the battle pass.#FortniteLeaks #Fortnitevia @/ralisdumb, @/FNLeaksAndInfo, @/GalaxifyX https://t.co/wfeIKXUzzx

According to recent leaks, the Green Goblin skin was expected to hit the item shop in the v19.10 update but didn't. There is no certainty or official announcement by Fortnite whether the Green Goblin skin or its abilities will be coming to the game. However, the player base is anticipating its arrival, and if it arrives, it could be game-changing.

Green Goblin's Mythic Glider ability might overpower Spidey's Web Shooters in Fortnite

Loading Screen https://t.co/24jT1zH5zX

According to recent leaks, Green Goblin is riding a Glider that might be the next superhero Mythic added to the game. As players are already aware of Spider-Man's Web Shooters found in different locations on the map, loopers might see another option for a Mythic ability when the Goblin's Mythic Glider comes out.

At the moment, the Web Shooter all the loopers are using only offers them the advantage of travelling long distances with ease.

Here is what Green Goblin looks like in game!Thanks @GMatrixGames for helping me get this!#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/jTFN55J4w1

Green Goblin skin and Mythic abilities are expected to arrive in-game around the beginning of February. There has still been a particular date when it will be released, nor has it been confirmed yet whether the Green Goblin Glider will be added to competitive and non-competitive matches.

Emote https://t.co/sT4DfojBw7

If the Mythic Glider arrives in Fortnite, there is a higher chance that it will overtake the Mythic Web Shooters as the Glider will have the ability to throw pumpkin bombs while gliding at an incredibly high pace. The traversal abilities of the Glider and the recharge time could be the same as the Silver Surfer's Mythic item from Chapter 2.

Hype around Spider-Man's Mythic Web Shooters

Spider-Man's Mythic Web Shooters have been in Fortnite for more than a month now, and it remains a fan-favourite item to use in-game. W-keying their opponents or simply escaping from a fight, Loopers have frequently been using it in-game.

How do I mentally prepare for the fact that Spider-Man’s Web Shooters will be vaulted next season? via /r/FortNiteBRby /u/tanaysharma97( ift.tt/33lyGqw) #Fortnite https://t.co/9IqLOVbIC5

Recent speculation soon emerged that Spider-Man's Mythic ability could be vaulted in Fortnite, and players won't be able to see it anymore. The community did not like the sound of it.

As the player base is used to and is pretty familiar with the Mythic item now, as they use it as a must-have item in their inventory, it isn't easy to imagine if their favourite item gets vaulted.

