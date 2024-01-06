LEGO Fortnite leaks hint at new items and rift encounters

Based on the latest LEGO Fortnite leaks, Epic Games seems to be working on new content for the gamemode. Given that the next update is due soon, it would make sense for the developers to start testing things. As such, leakers/data miners have gotten hold of information during this process. On that note, the latest LEGO Fortnite leaks showcase new weapons that are in development.

They also showcase upcoming sets (prop themes) and rift encounters. A few already exist in-game, but much like the Battle Royale mode, more is always merrier. It gives players things to look forward to while enjoying a long session. As for upcoming sets, they could be in-game sets used as blueprints for pre-builds.

LEGO Fortnite leaks reveal more content is being worked on

As per the leaks shared by veteran leaker/data miner iFireMonkey, Epic Games is working on new weapons, rift encounters, and sets. At least three new weapons have been identified, or rather, a new tier for these weapons. They are called Rift Sword, Rift Hammer, and Rift Recurve Crossbow (Darkwood Crossbow).

Given the naming scheme, it would seem that these weapons would only be obtainable via rift encounters in LEGO Fortnite. This would make them extremely rare when added to the game. That's not all that Epic Games is working on.

Aside from these rift items/weapons, Iron Axe, Titanium Shovel and Pickaxe are also in development. These were showcased by leakers/data miners NotGrammyNorma and ParadiseFNS5. It's interesting to note that since Titanium does not exist in-game, Epic Games may add it as a resource soon enough.

All in all, while these new items/weapons will not shake things up in a major way, they will make things easier in-game. Resources could be collected faster, and enemies could be defeated more easily with these high-tier weapons. However, as they are high-tier weapons, getting them will take some effort.

Moving on to rift encounters, one called LEGO Titan Nightmare Shark Ship is already in-game. According to LEGO Fortnite leaks, another called LEGO Galaxy Explorer will be added in.

As for the upcoming sets, it's not clear if they are meant for the game or will be physical sets. Given that Epic Games and LEGO have entered into a long-term partnership, there's no telling in which direction this could go. It might even be both. That way, players will get to enjoy it both in-game and in real life.

When is the next LEGO Fortnite update?

Unfortunately, despite a lot of content being showcased via LEGO Fortnite leaks, there is no fixed timeline in place for an update. However, given that Epic Game's company-wide vacation ends on January 8, 2024, there could be a potential update the next day or on January 16, 2024.

In either scenario, Epic Games will provide an official update for the same a few hours prior to the next downtime occurring. As such, when the new content is added in, players will not have to worry about missing out on them.

