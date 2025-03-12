There could be a new Lara Croft skin in Fortnite coming soon

According to the latest leaks, it would seem that a new Lara Croft skin in Fortnite is coming soon. The character was first introduced in 2021 and was part of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, making her exclusive. As such, there is no way to get her, but that's all about to change soon.

The details regarding the new Lara Croft skin in Fortnite were shared on the social media platform X by veteran leaker @ShiinaBR. It was further reshared by others, such as @HYPEX and @Loolo_WRLD. The former is yet another veteran leaker, while the latter recently shared insight into Chapter 6 having a total of five Seasons. That said, here is more information on the Lara Croft skin and her return to the Metaverse.

Note: The information is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

New Lara Croft skin in Fortnite slated to have multiple variants and a car skin

Based on the information shared, we could expect to see not just a new Lara Croft skin but multiple variants (Styles) for the skin. There is no release date at the moment, but here is what we could expect to see:

Skin Name: "Lara Croft (2000s)"

Multiple variants, not known which exactly

Set including a car skin

@ShiinaBR also states that the character model could look identical to the picture provided in the post. However, the final product could be different as Epic Games would likely implement their creative liberties to the final product.

There will also be a car skin in addition to the Lara Croft skin in Fortnite. This information was shared by leakers @SamLeakss and @Snoopity_Dog420. It will be featured in Rocket League and can be equipped as an SUV in Fortnite (Battle Royale/Zero Build and Rocket Racing).

Unlike the Lara Croft skin, there is a timeline for this. It could be released this month. Perhaps it will happen at the start of Rocket League Season 18, which releases on March 14, 2025. For the time being, that is everything we know.

