"Say something nice about this gun because I can't.": Drum Shotgun ruins the final days of OG Fortnite

In the last few days of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, players are experiencing a mix of nostalgia and frustration as Epic Games decided to bring back the Drum Shotgun with the final update of the season. The reintroduction of the weapon has spawned a lot of discontent within the community, with players expressing their dissatisfaction with the Drum Shotgun over its impact on the OG season. Fans have gone as far as labeling it as a disruptive force that neglects the skill-based dynamics of the game.

The Drum Shotgun, first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9, was one of the more controversial weapons to be added to the game. Thanks to the spammability of the weapon and the high damage it possessed, it catered to less-skilled players. The weapon's return has birthed a sentiment in the community that can be best captured by a comment from a disgruntled player who exclaimed, "Say something nice about this gun because I can't."

"It's perfect for bad shooters" - The Fortnite community gives its take on the Drum Shotgun in Chapter 4 Season 5

The discontent regarding the Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 stems from the weapon's capacity for rapid fire, which allows players to unleash a barrage of shots with minimal strategic planning. Some players in the community have argued that the Drum Shotgun disrupts the delicate balance that the OG season had achieved, turning combat engagements into chaotic exchanges that hinge more on the weapon's sheer damage output than the skill of the player wielding it.

The Drum Shotgun possesses one of the largest crosshairs for a shotgun in the game, only rivaled by the Double Barrel Shotgun. However, this large crosshair, mixed with its 12-round magazine and constant shotgun shots, make it a weapon that is tough to go up against, and ever since its reintroduction to the game, the gun has stirred emotions and sparked debates about its place in the game.

As the community navigates through the last few days of the Fortnite OG map, the reintroduction of the Drum Shotgun has prompted discussions regarding the impact of weapon choices and the evolving nature of the game on player experience. While some players appreciate the nod to the past, others contend that the Drum Shotgun disrupts the nature of the OG Chapter 1 map's farewell.

Players from the community have varying takes on the Drum Shotgun's place in Chapter 4 Season 5, with some players explaining how the weapon can be a tool for less-skilled players going up against experienced players, while others argue that the gun promotes aggression during matches. Given below are some of the notable responses from the community:

As Fortnite prepares for Chapter 5, the Drum Shotgun is more than likely to leave the game. However, its presence in the OG season still prompts the discussion of some weapons just not fitting in with the rest of the game's loot pool.

