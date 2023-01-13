Should a One Piece collaboration happen in Fortnite?

With the addition of My Hero Academia to Fortnite, several popular animes are now represented in the game. Anime is arguably the most popular television genre on the planet and is quickly getting global appeal.

My Hero Academia joins Naruto and DragonBall Z, but what else might Epic Games consider? Many fans would love to see a One Piece crossover.

Multiprime @AdmiralAcetone @FortniteGame Consider adding One Piece to Fortnite. Since you have already added Naruto, Dragon Ball, and MHA, One piece would be an amazing addition. Heres a list of reasons why. Please take the time to read it. @FortniteGame Consider adding One Piece to Fortnite. Since you have already added Naruto, Dragon Ball, and MHA, One piece would be an amazing addition. Heres a list of reasons why. Please take the time to read it. https://t.co/do19TqHngw

Anime skins have quickly become very popular thanks to their specific and unique art style. Very few skins in the game are similar and very few are more unique. One Piece, which is one of the most popular animes on the planet, would add to that.

For the most part, anime crossovers have also been more in-depth than others. They feature in-game weapons, locations, and the One Piece anime has plenty to offer in that arena.

A fan stylization of Luffy from One Piece (Image via user on YouTube)

Put simply, this would be an effective and fun collaboration, so there's really no reason not to do it eventually. The only question now is when they'll do it and how they'll tie it into the storyline.

Animes have quickly become a big part of the Fortnite universe, so why not build on that trend?

What collaborations should Fortnite consider?

With the list of seemingly random collaborations growing, Fortnite could realistically collaborate with every single brand and it wouldn't be much of a surprise.

If they're able to get One Piece, it would be another in the long list of animes that have been represented in the metaverse. It would further open the door for other animes like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, Fullmetal Alchemist, and many others.

In terms of non-anime brands, there are plenty to choose from for Fortnite to pursue. Transformers is about to have a movie released and is a very popular toy brand which it has been since the 1980s.

That collaboration would do wonders, as would another with a toy brand turned television show and movie franchise- G.I. Joe. In 2021, a movie about Snake Eyes came out, so it's fairly relevant.

Pokémon is perhaps the biggest video game brand and has been exceptionally popular since its debut in the 1990s. It's a miracle they haven't been added to Fortnite yet.

It's a bit far-fetched and doesn't fit exactly, but if time has proven anything, Epic Games can secure whatever collaboration they want.

Family Guy has long been teased. It, too, would be difficult to pull off, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. The same could be said for Five Nights at Freddie's which has become a popular one for fans to request.

Breaking Bad has long been the subject of fake concept arts for Fortnite. It's a bit too adult and well past its relevancy, even with the final season of its spin-off show coming out recently.

Nevertheless, any of these is theoretically possible. If Epic Games can work with Ferrarri, Balenciaga, the NBA, and even the President of the United States, they can do quite literally whatever they want in the game.

