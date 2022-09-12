"So glad we moved on from 'Fortnite is cringe'": Viral tweet has fans united like no other

The sentiment that playing Fortnite or being a part of the community is cringe-worthy has been debated for a long time. Every once in a while, someone on Twitter would post something derogatory about the game, and a ripple effect would follow. Some would support the statement, while others fought against it.

However, in 2022, this state of mind seems to have been relaxed. For as long as anyone can remember, this year has been the calmest in a long time. There are no online debates that have grabbed global attention and no controversies that have sparked outrage.

Things have been so quiet, and to an extent non-toxic, that one Twitter user even posted to say the same thing. Here's what Fyrishere had to say:

"So glad we all moved on from that "Fortnite is cringe" phase, this game is funny af."

With the tweet gaining 62,000 likes and over 5,600 retweets, it's clear that most netizens share this sentiment. Here's how a few of them reacted:

AsrielXSamus @AsrielXSamus

Filled with many awesome characters, good music and simply great ideas that no other game would have the balls to introduce.



It's really unique and fun. @fyrishere yeah exactly, it's actually so creative, fun and colorful.

Filled with many awesome characters, good music and simply great ideas that no other game would have the balls to introduce.

It's really unique and fun.

kidwithdogs @KidWithDog @fyrishere I hated the game till March 2020 and I hate that I did

Justin @Justin_Neagle @fyrishere Unfortunately not all have, but progress has been made for sure

Super Dark Halo ➐ @SuperDarkHaloX @darth_daddy_ Been playing since late Season 2 of Chapter 1. Game has definitely had its ups and downs but I'm always gonna love the game. I just hope they bring back more LTMs soon. Fortnite has had amazing LTMs. Chapter 3 is getting stale with the repeats of Solid Gold.

Empress is Tired @itsempresssupr1 @fyrishere It's my fave game. Idk why ppl hate on it so much. They can literally not play the game if they're not enjoying it 🙃

That being said, why is it that the trolls have taken a break? Well, while there are a lot of possibilities, a few reasons stand out from the rest. While they can't be used as a benchmark, they do provide some insight into the situation.

The "cringy" days of Fortnite are in the past

As mentioned, internet users are less judgmental and more open to the idea that Fortnite is a good game. While it has its quirks and is very different from other battle royales, it does offer a compelling storyline and unique cosmetics. But that's not the only reason trolls have taken a break.

Since Chapter 3 began, the in-game collaboration has been off the charts. Starting with Spider-Man, Gears Of War, Doctor Strange, Indiana Jones, Darth Vader, and that's just to name a few. Given that these characters are cemented in pop culture, seeing them in the metaverse has a feel-good vibe.

While hating a game for having too many collaborations may be a cool thing to do, in time, it fades. With the community absolutely in love with these fantastic cosmetics, there's no time or need to start a debate about cringe-worthiness.

Aside from the notable collaborations that have silenced idle minds, the game itself has changed. With the Zero Build mode's introduction, many new players have entered the fold. Gunplay has taken the lead in-game without the need to build and rapidly place defenses.

Skadoodly_Dave hater era 😠 @SkadoodlyD @fyrishere I used to be one of those "I hate fortnite" people and gave it no chances but I realised I didn't actually like.. try it so when I finally did properly I actually enjoyed it

This oversimplification has allowed players who would have never played Fortnite to join in on the fun. With more players, the mindset of the masses begins to change through word of mouth and other mediums, and the game's acceptance increases.

However, according to one user, people have stopped calling the game cringe simply due to the game's life cycle. It's not too uncommon to have a community critique a game, only to go back to it years later and call it a masterpiece. Given how Fortnite has been dynamically changing, it's possible that this has also influenced the mindset.

Jerry @Kezsora



Jerry @Kezsora

Feels like people forgot everyone thought Minecraft was cringe 5 years ago. @fyrishere It happens to every popular game. People like it, it becomes cringe, years later people like it again.

Feels like people forgot everyone thought Minecraft was cringe 5 years ago.

That said, there will always be trolls on the internet who will indefinitely refer to Fortnite as a "dead game" and call it cringe-worthy. While they have the right to express their beliefs, it doesn't make them true. With the battle royale mode turning five in a few days, it's clear to see that the game is not going anywhere soon.

If anything, the developers are adding more features, allowing players to monetize their content via Creative mode and drafting celebrities to play characters in-game. With between 2.5 and 4 million concurrent players at any given time, it's clear that using the word "cringe" to describe the game makes no sense.

