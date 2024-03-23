Strange Fortnite glitch causes player to fall through the map

Fortnite, like most other online multiplayer games, is not immune to visual glitches and bugs that can hinder a player's immersion and ability to perform well in a match. However, some glitches can be somewhat bizarre, leaving players more confused than frustrated with what they experienced. Such a case can be seen in a recent clip shared by u/Zalinx on Reddit, where the player experienced a glitch that put them under the map.

In the Reddit clip, the user can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, wearing the Raiden Outfit and hiding behind a wall in one of the new bunkers. After the player encountered and eliminated an enemy with the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, they found themselves stuck behind cars parked at the bunker's entrance.

The player jumped and tried to make their way over the car to no avail. The player then decided to try to break an electrical box in the path, causing the car to shift ever so slightly and send u/Zalinx plummeting under the Chapter 5 map. After swimming in the waters for a while, the player was eliminated from the game.

Upon witnessing the game-breaking glitch, the Fortnite community was left in splits, with Reddit user u/Ghost-Daddy13 joking about how the player was sent to the Shadow Realm because of the car hitting them. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/OMGlenn added to the player's joke about the glitch being karma for using the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, dubbing it "Car-ma" referencing the hilarious situation.

Additionally, u/AcquireQuag claimed that the glitch wasn't karma for using the Frenzy Auto Shotgun but for camping, a usually frowned-upon strategy in Fortnite.

Among the jokes, u/Dragonbarry22 suggested that the player could have entered the car to avoid a glitch like this. Meanwhile, u/Yeetered7 and u/Oiled-Up69 suggested that the player could also blow the car up and wait for the wreckage to despawn to get out of the bunker.

In addition, u/ZakTSK also brought up the idea of potentially using the new Wings of Icarus to escape the Bunker unharmed.

What could have caused the Redditor's Fortnite glitch?

The gameplay glitch featured in the Reddit clip shared by u/Zalinx is increasingly common among players, where some rapid motion causes the game's physics to break and phase players through the ground. In the Reddit clip, since the player was already in one of the new bunkers added in Chapter 5 Season 2, the vehicle hitting them made their character lag out.

Since Fortnite's physics is not designed to deal with an object lagging to such an extent, they were able to phase through the ground and into the water, something that is ever-present under the map but just not visible. The bug isn't too big of an issue, but players are hoping for a fix from Epic Games before it becomes one.

