Fortnite has become a pioneer in introducing coveted collaborations into the game and captivating players with every new crossover. However, a recent sentiment among fans echoes a desire to break free of many collaborations' Battle Pass exclusivity. The community has urged Epic Games to bring sought-after skins to the Item Shop, with a Reddit post exclaiming:

"Such a buzzkill that so many collabs are locked behind Battle Passes"

With players anticipating what new collaborations Epic Games will bring, the exclusivity of the more iconic collaborations in Battle Passes has become a point of contention within the community.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"I would happily buy them if they were in the shop" - The Fortnite community suggests an Item Shop approach to collaborations

While a certain level of exclusivity is understandable, the frustration stems from beloved collaborations like Ahsoka Tano, Peter Griffin, Optimus Prime, and many more collaboration skins only accessible to players who invest and grind the entire Battle Pass.

This has brought a resounding demand from the Fortnite community, urging Epic Games to reconsider their approach to exclusivity with collaborations. Many players desire these exclusive skins to make their way to the Item Shop, offering a more inclusive alternative for players who may not wish to commit to or spend on the entirety of a seasonal Battle Pass.

Many beloved Fortnite collaborations like Darth Vader and all the Marvel skins from Chapter 2 Season 4 being Battle Pass exclusives are undoubtedly a strategic move from Epic Games. The exclusivity in the Battle Passes incentivizes players to purchase the entire pass, ensuring the player base is more committed.

Comment byu/MeowsclesOnlyfans from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

However, the precedent set by past collaborations has fueled the demand for a more inclusive and flexible system for acquiring these skins in Fortnite. Previous Battle Pass exclusives like Rich Sanchez from Chapter 2 Season 7 and Ahsoka Tano from Chapter 4 Season 4 left fans wishing to add their iconic characters to their collections without the entire Battle Pass.

What the community has to say about collaborations' Battle Pass inclusivity

With the exclusivity of collaborations becoming a point of contention within the community, players have expressed strong feelings about the issue. Some players reminisce about the skins from previous seasons they missed because they didn't purchase the Battle Pass, while others express how locking long-awaited collaborations like Solid Snake behind a Battle Pass isn't fair.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/MeowsclesOnlyfans from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MeowsclesOnlyfans from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MeowsclesOnlyfans from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MeowsclesOnlyfans from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Whether Epic Games maintains the allure of exclusivity or adapts to the community's evolving demand remains to be seen. Players eagerly anticipate the developer's next move in the game's dynamic virtual world.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!