Survive on top of wind turbines at Windbreakers for 30 seconds in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The moment the Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer was leaked, fans couldn't get enough of the giant wind turbines. When the season began, many Loopers tried to execute a king of the hill strategy and take over the landmark. Although most failed, it was a fun experience.

As the first season of the new chapter draws to a close, the developers want players to hold down the fort one last time. They are tasking players with surviving on top of a wind turbine for 30 seconds.

Survive for 30 seconds on top of a wind turbine to earn 25,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

While the challenge at hand may seem trivial, only those who have done it once before know how nerve-wracking this can be. Nevertheless, there are a few ways to complete the task.

How to survive on top of a wind turbine for 30 seconds in Fortnite Chapter 3

The art of survival in-game is a skill that requires a lot of effort. While staying alive at ground level is a trivial task, surviving on top of a wind turbine is a different ball game entirely. Here's how Loopers can last for 30 seconds on a wind turbine:

Land at Seven Outpost 1 or Power Towers located southwest and south of Greasy Grove, respectively.

Loot the area and obtain full shields, materials, ammo, weapons, and other utility items.

Securing Spider-Man's Web Slingers is also a good idea. Two can be found on the large rocks next to the Windbreaker landmark.

Once ready, proceed to the wind turbines and get on top by using the ziplines or Spider-Man's mythic.

Stay alive for 30 seconds on any wind turbine to complete the task.

If this seems like a lot of work and preparation, players can simply directly land on top of a wind turbine during the drop phase. With enough luck, one should be able to survive for 30 seconds without being shot at. Once done, they can use the zipline to rotate to safety.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

What do the wind turbines do in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

While nothing is specifically mentioned in Fortnite's lore, the wind turbines likely provide power to the entire island. Given how The Seven want to preserve all life, this is the cleanest option for energy available.

The Seven want to avoid making the same mistakes that the IO made on the Chapter 2 map by using the reactor. However, with the new season around the corner, it's left to be seen whether or not this energy source remains standing. Given that an IO drill site is located next to the landmark, there's no telling what could happen.

Edited by Danyal Arabi