Thanos Peely is the cutest Fortnite artwork you will see on the internet today

Peely has been at the forefront of Fortnite's storyline for some time now. Despite his antics such as crashing vehicles all over the island, he has played a pivotal role in saving reality. No one will forget how he heroically saved Mecha during The Collision live event.

Due to the character's popularity, there are now nearly a dozen skin variants of him in-game. Although the latest one, which featured him reimagined as KAWS, did not do so well, he remains much loved within the community.

Despite minor setbacks, there are likely to be more Peely skins in development. However, a fan-made version of him stands out from the rest. While this skin will never be added to the game, Thanos Peely can "make reality whatever he wants it to be."

Thanos Peely could snap all other bananas out of existence in Fortnite

Created and designed by user sr_steve on Reddit, Thanos Peely is a physical manifestation of the hopes and dreams of thousands of Peely-fanatics worldwide. Although he could remove everyone in-game with a snap, he would probably fumble and make himself disappear.

Jokes apart, the skin in question is a striking image of Thanos. The outfit comes with all the bells and whistles, including the Infinity Gauntlet fitted with Infinity Stones. However, seeing the skin on the field of battle would trigger laughter rather than fear. Here is what fans have to say about it:

The only thing missing from this outfit is Thanos Peely aka Bananos' Double-Edged Sword. Perhaps this version of the weapon will be yellow in color and feature banana blades on both ends. There is no end to imagination when it comes to Fortnite.

Speaking of Peely, he disappeared from the island after the live event and is nowhere to be seen. Since the Imagined Order was defeated, he could not have been killed. So where is he? Well, there is only one possible answer to this question.

Peely has possibly been vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Characters appear on the island for one season at a time in Fortnite. After the conclusion of said season, they will be vaulted and will be brought out again only when the need arises. This is likely what happened to Peely.

However, given that he saved reality, having him as part of the seasonal NPC list would have made a lot of sense.

His dialogues could have reflected his heroic deeds and players could have taken a quick picture with the hero of Fortnite. But alas, the developers felt it was necessary to vault him. That being said, it can also be argued that he is just not listed on the island.

Since the concept of vaulting only exists for players and not in-game characters, as far as the storyline goes, he is located somewhere on the island. It can also be argued that Peely changed to Unpeely due to the excessive heat and is now wearing summer-time attire.

Nevertheless, Peely is bound to make a full fledged return to the island soon. Given his reputation and in-game vibe, not having him on the island at all times would be a major letdown for the community.

