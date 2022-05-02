The 5 best seasons of Fortnite so far, rated from most fun to least

Although Epic Games has put a lot of love and effort into Fortnite, not every season has gone according to plan. Throughout the history of the game, there have been seasons that broke the internet and others that broke the community's will to play the game.

While each season was a stepping stone to something better in the grand scheme of things, it left players frustrated and disappointed at times. Here's a personal take on the best seasons in the game thus far, rated from most entertaining to downright boring.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Fortnite seasons ranked by fun, from best to worst

5) Chapter 2 Season 4

When it comes to ranking the best season in Fortnite, Chapter 2 Season 4, aka Nexus War, is the benchmark that has stood the test of time for many players. It featured a full-blown Marvel crossover which has not been forgotten to this day.

The season was near perfect in every conceivable way. Players obtained cosmetics for Thor, She-Hulk, Ironman, and others from the MCU. Furthermore, with the main villain of the season being Galactus, defeating him was a dream come true for many.

4) Chapter 2 Season 7

Chapter 2 Season 7 was an exciting time to jump into Fortnite. It had Rick and Morty, Will Smith, an alien invasion, and of course, the community's arch-nemesis Doctor Slone. For once, the Imagined Order were the good guys and tried their best to defeat the interdimensional threat.

Aside from cosmetics and lore, a few of the items introduced to the game have become fan favorites. Who can forget about Saucers, Alien Nanites, and the dreaded Rail Gun, which is still a popular weapon even today in Creative Mode.

3) Chapter 3 Season 2

For many players, the current season falls between the most boring and lovable at the same time. While the parkour mechanics and Zero-build have introduced a brand new dimension to the game, the stagnation of the map is a huge letdown.

To add insult to injury, limiting the Heavy Sniper to 198 damage was perhaps the worst update thus far. However, keeping these nitty-gritty details aside, the season has lived up to expectations and has progressed the storyline of the island.

2) Chapter 2 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 takes the cake and bakes it again when it comes to mundane and repetitive content. It fell short on so many fronts that pointing them all out would require a book.

However, for many, the main problem was the lack of meaningful map changes and random crossovers, which made no sense. To make matters worse, the center of the map was barren terrain which translated to a waste of playable area for Loopers.

1) Chapter 1 Season 10

All OG players can vouch that Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 10 was a great time to be a part of the Metaverse, yet many hated it. However, this hatred does not come without a valid reason.

Despite the live event being a blast and much of the season playing out perfectly, there were issues at play. For starters, the Battle Pass skins felt extremely bland. Some cosmetics were re-skins while others were just bad. To add salt to this festering wound, Mechs were the meta of the season and remained broken even after numerous nerfs.

