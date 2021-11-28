The end of a Fortnite saga: From corruption to rebirth

Chapter 2 of Fortnite is at its end after eight long seasons. Reality is about to crumble and a brand new island is beyond the horizon. In just a few days, Loopers will migrate to a new map, filled with endless possibilities. However, before that can occur, the present one must be destroyed.

Currently, more than 50% of the island has been corrupted. The land is turning brownish orange, flora is withering, and the water bodies are getting polluted. However, despite the corruption, nothing seems to have changed.

Aside from it spreading, there doesn't seem to be any repercussions. Wildlife still roams the land, players can fish with ease and even consume foraged items. This leads to a very interesting question, "What role does corruption play in the end of this saga?"

Will the corruption play a role in the destruction of the Fortnite island?

Ever since the purple cubes started moving, corruption began spreading. At first there were just a few thin lines of corruption. However, after the Cubetown POI was formed, the rate of the spread accelerated. Nevertheless, the effects of it are negligible.

By the looks of it, corruption seems to be merely cosmetic in nature. However, behind the scenes, in the storyline, the corruption is killing the island, feeding off its power and slowly draining the life force from it.

As sad as it may seem, this is truly the end of Fortnite Chapter 2. The island has crossed the point of no return and there's nothing that can be done to save it. On the bright side, a brand new island full of wonderful possibilities awaits.

What will the Fortnite Chapter 3 island look like?

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k My Fortnite Chapter 3 map ‘concept’ (using this for a pinned tweet for new visitors) My Fortnite Chapter 3 map ‘concept’ (using this for a pinned tweet for new visitors) https://t.co/ydITy8aJ3r

Despite the island being named after a Greek Goddess, a similar theme is unlikely to occur. By all accounts, the map will follow the usual pattern. In addition to the new locations, players can expect to see a few "OG" POIs as well.

According to prominent Fortnite data miner and leaker HYPEX, new wildlife will be present in Fortnite Chapter 3. As of now, the leaker has confirmed that seagulls will be part of the new Chapter. This suggests that the map will have a dedicated beachfront POI.

Additionally, players can expect to see a diverse landscape. Filled with different biomes, rich topographical features and perhaps even the Zero Point. New types of flora will also be present on the island.

Aside from the esthetics, there are no details about the new loot pool or vehicles. However, new mechanics such as sliding and perhaps even rideable animals may be added in.

What will the Fortnite Chapter 3 storyline be like?

Based on the storyline thus far, Fortnite Chapter 3 will focus on the aftermath of current events. Major characters like Doctor Slone, the Foundation, and Agent Jones still have a part to play.

Given that Jonesy has been captured by the Imagined Order, a large part of the story may focus on him being rescued. This would further tie in to several other events such as the Foundation finding Geno and the Sisters.

Perhaps the Cube Queen herself will also make a return. Given the power she wields, it's unlikely that she'll be completely defeated in Fortnite Chapter 2. Nevertheless, players will have to wait for the official storyline to be revealed.

