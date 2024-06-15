Fortnite recently received its first substantial update for Chapter 5 Season 3, with the v30.10 patch for the post-apocalyptic season bringing a ton of new content, including the long-awaited collaboration with heavy-metal legends Metallica. The iconic band members can now be found in the Festival mode, and their collaboration's echoes have spread to the Battle Royale mode with the introduction of the Ride the Lightning Mythic.

While the addition of the Ride the Lightning Mythic has undoubtedly been exciting, especially for fans of Metallica and the Festival mode, the item does have its fair share of glitches. This is highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by friction_btw, where the player can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 3, wearing the Beerus outfit and using the Ride the Lightning Mythic to zip around in the sky.

However, as the player exhausted the last charge of the Mythic and came crashing down, they landed on the side of Superior Summit, causing their character model to glitch out and appear to be lying down. The Reddit clip, with its harmless yet hilarious bug, has attracted a lot of attention from the community, with Jojo_Calavera joking about the glitch and stating:

“The lightning has been grounded.”

Comments from the community

Other members of the community took to the comments to express their confusion at the hilarity of the glitch, with Either_Camera9064 joking about the Beerus skin, pointing out how the character's tail kept sticking out of the ground after the glitch occurred. Meanwhile, WhyTrashEarth joked about how the glitch occurred due to Lord Beerus wanting to take a nap after his solo guitar performance.

SMELLY-POOPOO recounted a similar experience with the Ride the Lightning Mythic, revealing how the item caused their field of view to get restricted during a match. Joking about how the player's character kept skidding on the ground, teletubbiestubtub commented:

"It’s like the ground cheese-grated you, oof"

Where to find the Ride the Lightning Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The Ride the Lightning Mythic (Image via Epic Games)

The Ride the Lightning Mythic was introduced to Fortnite as part of the collaboration with Metallica, and the item can be found spread all across the Battle Royale island. The Mythic can be found in Chests and floor loot, and even has certain guaranteed spawns across the Island.

Given below is a list of all Named Locations and Landmarks where players can find guaranteed spawns for the Ride the Lightning Mythic:

Lavish Lair

Reckless Railways

Nitrodrome

Brutal Beachhead

Cliffside Lodge

Mount Olympus

Grand Glacier hotel

Restored Reels

