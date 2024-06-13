“Yeah it’s crazy”: Fortnite community hails Ride The Lightning mythic as the best mobility item in-game

The Fortnite Metallica update has added a new Mythic to the game - Ride the Lighting. You can find it at multiple locations distributed randomly across the island and obtain it from chests. It is a Utility item that lets you dash through the sky across vast distances. However, given the unique mechanic, some players could abuse it in the game, making it either the best or worst mobility item in Fortnite depending on who uses it.

This emotion was aptly portrayed by a Redditor saying:

"Yeah it's crazy. But it's gonna be annoying when people constantly run away with it"

Comment byu/Far-Internal-6355 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

They pointed out that everyone will use Ride the Lightning to evade sticky situations. Without it, certain players could be easily eliminated.

For those looking to engage in fights, this item is not ideal. Maneuvering your path of flight can be difficult. Redditor u/imalonexc said when getting into fights, they prefer using Fists over Ride the Lightning.

Comment byu/Far-Internal-6355 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

So, we feel that having both of these items would be the best if you want to have the highest possible mobility in Fortnite. The Fists will let you jump into fights while you can rely on Ride the Lightning to flee tight combat scenarios.

This is what a Fortnite player, u/Far-Internal-6355, expressed in a clip they shared on Reddit. They posted a 30-second video of them using the new Mythic Ride the Lightning and said:

"Best New Mobility?"

In the video, they can be seen using the new Mythic item and zapping across a large distance almost instantaneously. Ride the Lightning is sort of overpowered. However, Epic Games probably put in a lot of thought to balance it.

Comment left by a Redditor (Image via Reddit)

u/WuShanDroid pointed out that Ride the Lightning goes into cooldown after four dashes. The cooldown timer lasts for 30 seconds. And since this is a Mythic item, not many will be able to find it to make the game unenjoyable.

Fortnite Festival Metallica live event

A new event has been announced which will be themed around Metallica. As a tribute to the renowned Metal band, Epic Games added a new Mythic item called Ride the Lightning. This item can be found at eight locations:

Lavish Lair

Reckless Railways

Nitrodome

Brutal Beachhead

Cliffside Lodge

Mount Olympus

Grand Glacier hotel

Restored Reels

