"The Radio Tower AIs this season are way too accurate": Fortnite community reacts to overpowered bots

Bots and AI enemies have become a staple in Fortnite, providing players with relatively easy challenges and opponents in a landscape filled with tough and sweaty battles. However, while these bots can provide for a not-so-intense battle with fairly good loot at the end, some players feel like these AI-controlled enemies are getting too strong for their own good.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/ToastySlide, where the player can be seen in a solo Fortnite match wearing the Caper skin from the Escape Artists bundle. The player was camped up near the spawn point for the new Forecast Tower AI guards, patiently waiting to take them down as soon as they spawn and get their hands on the Forecast Tower keycard.

However, the player, who was anticipating an easy fight, was quickly gunned down by the bots, leading to a flurry of reactions from the Fortnite community, with u/ToastySlide themselves exclaiming:

"The Radio Tower AIs this season are way too accurate"

Whimsalot_ brought light to the deadliness of bots in Chapter 5 Season 2, highlighting how they are even tougher to face and take down in Fortnite's Zero Build game mode.

Chargingmybone echoed Whimsalot_’s sentiments regarding the bots, pointing out how some AI-controlled enemies have better skill when it comes to aiming than most players in unranked matches. They even recounted a story of the bots tracking and following them with a sniper as they were escaping.

Meanwhile, BattleSpecial242 and ComprehensiveBee2202 focused on the Forecast Tower guards featured in the Reddit clip. While the Forecast Tower bots have been a part of the game since Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, they feel significantly stronger this season.

ComprehensiveBee2202 recounted a tale of when they tried flying away from the bots using the Wings of Icarus only to be shot down almost instantly. Additionally, DRLAR drew attention to the Hades and Zeus minions and how powerful they can be, adding another layer to the issue.

On the other hand, 7_Cerberus_7 expressed how they actually like the change in difficulty when fighting the Forecast Guards, emphasizing how it encourages players to be more strategic when engaging in combat rather than just getting in their faces.

Moreover, productivestork was relieved to learn that they were not the only player facing this issue, with the player specifically pointing out how the Forecast Tower guards are much more powerful than other AI-controlled enemies.

How does the presence of AI-controlled enemies affect Fortnite's gameplay?

Fortnite has had AI-controlled enemies for a long time, being introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2 as the SHADOW and Ghost henchmen, alongside all the Boss NPCs like Midas. Interestingly, the bots being too powerful was an issue when they were introduced, with players highlighting their impeccable aim.

The presence of these bots can be seen as a double-edged sword as they can provide players with a chance to explore the PvE elements integrated into Battle Royale while sometimes also posing a challenge for players who underestimate the bots' programming.

While these AI-controlled enemies have undergone multiple changes up to Chapter 5 Season 2, the Fortnite community's reactions to u/ToastySlide's clip showcased how Epic Games might still have a way to go before striking the perfect balance with these opponents.

