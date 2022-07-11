The worlds of Fortnite and Mario collide in this new creative map

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 3, Epic Games made a big announcement that Creative Mode was set to be revamped. By the time Chapter 3 Season 1 had ended, Creative Mode was booming. According to Tim Sweeney, Epic Games' CEO, 50% of the game's playtime is now experienced on user-created maps.

With Creative 2.0 coming out soon, this is great news for players who love custom maps and want to try out modes other than battle royale. While the update will surely enable players to create better maps, the current custom experience is far from disappointing.

While most Creative maps fly under the radar, a few stand out for their uniqueness and sheer brilliance. However, what makes them amazing are the assets that are added by their creators. One such map asset that is currently in development is being created by FN_Smurff and brings a feature from the beloved Mario franchise to Fortnite.

Bonk heads for coins in Fortnite as part of a new Creative Map

Even though this is not an official crossover, it's the closest that loopers will get to a Mario collaboration in Fortnite anytime soon. With a bit of tinkering, user FN_Smurff was able to create the famous coin block from the Mario franchise. For those unfamiliar with the block, when Mario jumps up and hits the block from underneath, coins come out.

To much delight, the creator has gotten the mechanics to work in the same way as in the Nintendo franchise. The only difference here is that it's set in Fortnite and not in the Mario universe. While there are many entertaining ways to collect coins in Creative Mode, this is by far the most amusing.

Unfortunately, the creator has shared no details as to where or how this new creation will be implemented in the upcoming custom maps. While this is a bit disheartening, what's more detrimental are the issues creators are facing with Creative Mode in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Creative map review process in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is making things difficult

Although Epic Games has the final say on which Creative maps can be added to the game, it would seem that their review process is currently out of sync. According to FN_Smurff and other creators, the way maps are being evaluated has become a bit uncertain.

While the review team can deny maps for certain reasons, it would seem that the parameters currently being taken into consideration are rather vague. For instance, maps submitted with minor changes are being denied during the review process but are magically accepted a few hours later. Here are the Tweets pertaining to the matter:

If this was a one-off issue, it could be considered that someone on the review team made an error. However, according to numerous creators, the issue is not isolated. Maps are being denied and rejected for random reasons. Here are a few more reactions from other creators:

While Epic Games has to ensure that maps meet their standards, wrongly rejecting maps is not helping matters. This slows down the creation process by disallowing creators from updating their maps. If this persists over a long period of time, community members may eventually abandon their projects altogether.

Hopefully, the developers can take quick action and update or review the parameters being used to check maps. Given how important Creative Mode has become, not fixing underlying issues could hurt the community as well as profits.

