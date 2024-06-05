“They just feel useless currently”: Fortnite community wants Vehicle Mods for the Trail Thrasher Dirtbike

The launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 brought a drastic change to the game's competitive landscape, with Epic Games introducing an impressive list of Vehicle Mods to accompany the wasteland vehicular warfare theme of the season. Using the Vehicle Mods, players can customize their cars and prepare themselves for absolute mayhem. However, while the new additions for the cars are exciting, the bikes have been left without any changes.

This has been met with some disappointment by members of the community, as highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Honk_wd. In the post, the user questioned whether the Trail Thrasher Dirtbikes should also receive Vehicle Mods.

Needless to say, the Reddit post ignited a flurry of responses from the community, with u/ketchupinmyear acknowledging the lack of use for the Trail Thrasher Dirtbike in the vehicle-based Chapter 5 Season 3:

“They just feel useless currently”

Comment byu/Honk_wd from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit/Honk_wd)

Other members of the community chimed in on the discussion, with u/Bocaj7002 proposing an extensive list of Vehicle Mods for the Trail Thrasher, including an Automatic Sentry with various different versions like a Railgun and Flamethrower.

Meanwhile, u/Top-Plan8690 kept it quite simple, suggesting the addition of rocket boosters and wings with a button that allows players to perform tricks in the air. On a more lighthearted note, u/meatccereal proposed the introduction of a Balloon Tires Vehicle Mod, allowing players to maintain airtime for longer than usual.

Suggesting a hilarious Vehicle Mod with a miniaturized Cow Catcher, Redditor u/VigilanteMime commented:

"Teeny tiny Cow Catcher"

What are the Vehicle Mods currently available in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The Machine Gun Turret Vehicle Mod (Image via Epic Games)

Knowing the Vehicle Mods available for cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 can be useful when in pursuit of a Victory Royale. There are currently six Vehicle Mods available in the game:

Machine Gun Turret

Grenade Launcher Turret

Cow Catcher

Spiked Bumper

Off-Road Tires

Bulletproof Tires

All of these Vehicle Mods serve different purposes in Chapter 5 Season 3. To apply them to your car, all you have to do is hit the corresponding Vehicle Mod Box with your vehicle.

Additionally, Epic Games is seemingly working on even more Vehicle Mods for Chapter 5 Season 3.

