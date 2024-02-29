"This was the single best thing Fortnite has done since Chapter 2 ended": Players recall the glory days of OG Fortnite 

The Fortnite community was in a state of absolute bliss with the release of OG Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 5, since the nostalgic trip to the Chapter 1 map and loot pool allowed players to explore the game's roots and admire what it once was. While players seem to be having their share of fun in Chapter 5 Season 1, many can't help but reminisce about the glory days of OG Fortnite and its potential return.

A recent post by u/NuggetWarrior09 is a perfect example of this, as the player took to Reddit in a lengthy post to detail their admiration for Chapter 4 Season 5 and how the OG season was able to provide an unparalleled in-game experience. u/NuggestWarrior09, in their post, even went ahead to state:

"This was the single best thing Fortnite has done since Chapter 2 ended."

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"It was nice to briefly reminisce" - The community recounts its stories in OG Fortnite

The Reddit post has since sparked discussions within the Fortnite community, with players coming forward and giving their opinions on OG Fortnite while recounting their experiences. Many players pointed out the simplistic aspects of the season and expressed how going back to a simpler time in Fortnite's history was refreshing and nostalgic.

They referred to the absence of things like Weapon Mods and the Frenzy Auto Shotgun. While these new additions have undoubtedly spiced up the gameplay in Chapter 5 Season 1, they have also been a point of contention for many players as they argue that some of these aspects take away from what makes Fortnite so special.

Meanwhile, other players who had never experienced Fortnite in its infancy expressed how Chapter 4 Season 5 made them nostalgic for OG Fortnite despite having never experienced it. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Comment byu/NuggetWarrior09 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/NuggetWarrior09 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/NuggetWarrior09 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/NuggetWarrior09 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Additionally, players also pointed out how Chapter 4 Season 5 brought back a lot of veteran players to the game, only adding to the season's potent success and experience.

Is OG Fortnite coming back soon?

Expand Tweet

Since the OG season's success and the community's reaction to returning to Chapter 1, players have been requesting Epic Games to bring the OG game mode back to Fortnite. Epic Games, known for their constant engagement with the game's community, put everyone's mind at ease with the announcement of the OG game mode returning to Fortnite in 2024.

Epic Games has confirmed that they are working on bringing Fortnite OG back to the game this year while adding that the return of the OG game mode will have its own twist this time. While it is unclear what this twist will be, Epic Games seems to know what it's doing by keeping players guessing about the next nostalgia-filled trip that awaits them.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!