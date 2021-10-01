Top 3 underrated landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Landing spots in Fortnite are quite significant as it is one factor that determines the result of a match. Gamers who drop into proper locations get hold of good loot and weapons. Meanwhile, players who drift away face difficulties in getting them.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was released last month, and gamers have joined the bandwagon to explore the Cube-themed island. Even though there were minor changes to the map, specific areas with good loot were rarely visited by gamers.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Underrated landing spots to explore

1) Orchard Split

Fortnite Satellite Station forms one of the most underrated landing spots (Image via Epic Games)

The Orchard, Satellite Station, and a nearby Gas Station form the Orchard Split, and it is one of the most underrated landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Loopers rarely visit this location and, therefore, a great place to loot freely and survive. The loot around this place is abundant for an entire squad to gear up for the battle. Gamers can easily get hold of rare weapons from loot chests, and they thrive on health supplies.

Gamers who wish to drop at this location should first land at Satellite Station. After picking up the necessary loot, gamers can rotate to the Orchard, and from there, they can visit the Corny Crops further down the map.

2) Flopper Island

The Flopper Island is located a few paces off the coast of the Craggy Cliffs POI. The small yet efficient island is a great place to loot but is undoubtedly one of the most underrated in the game.

Rarely anyone visits this location, and therefore is a looting paradise for Solo gamers. Since it is an island, it is a great fishing place, and gamers easily get weapons and health boosts.

The area of Flopper Island is minimal. Therefore, it does not take up much time to loot and continue the journey towards Victory Royale.

3) Wasted Woods

Located between the Weeping Woods and the Holly Hedges, the Wasted Woods is one of the most underrated locations of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This is one of the crash sites and the spawn location of Grim Fable NPC.

The presence of Stream Slips at this location makes it even more exciting, and gamers can use it to rotate faster across the POI. There are a couple of Vending Machines that gamers can use.

Apart from these, the location boasts quite an impressive amount of loot, making it one of the best yet underrated Fortnite Chapter 2 Season locations.

