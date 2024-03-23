Top 5 Chest spawn locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Chests are among the most useful things in Fortnite, harboring a ton of useful loot for players while also adding an element of RNG and surprise to the gameplay. With Chapter 5 Season 2's launch, Epic Games has introduced brand new points of interest that gamers can explore, and knowing the locations with the highest chest spawn this season can be one of the biggest advantages a player can have.

This article will break down the top five locations with the highest chest-spawn rate in Chapter 5 Season 2, allowing you to plan out your landing spot for the next time you jump out of the Battle Bus.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best locations with the highest chest spawns in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

5) Classy Courts

Classy Courts (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The tennis club near the edge of the Chapter 5 map, Classy Courts, is one of the most Chest-dense locations on the Island. Despite being in a relatively remote location, this is a good spot for players not looking to jump into action immediately and take their time to loot.

This looting process is helped by Classy Courts and its surrounding areas housing 30 chests. Additionally, the mountain northeast of the tennis club houses a small base filled with minions, and players can eliminate them to grab a keycard and unlock a vault for even more loot.

4) Grim Gate

Grim Gate (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Among the new locations added with the map changes in Chapter 5 Season 2, Grim Gate is one of the most lucrative drop spots a player can choose. Not only does it contain up to 49 chests but is also home to the Cerberus Boss NPC, the Underworld from Greek Mythology's watchdog.

Challenging and defeating it can provide players with Cerberus' Mythic Gatekeeper Shotgun, one of the most powerful weapons in the game, as well as Cerberus' Aspect of Agility. The latter essentially allows you to use the Underworld Dash ability constantly.

3) Snooty Steppes

Snooty Steppes (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Previously home to the Peter Griffin Boss NPC, Snooty Steppes has managed to keep its value in the transition to Chapter 5 Season 2. Despite not having a Society Medallion and a Mythic anymore, the buildings in the location house up to 60 chests for players to find and loot.

In addition to this, gamers can make their way to the mansion southeast of Snooty Steppes to find another 18 chests to loot. With the location again being quite remote on the map, it can give players plenty of time to gear up properly for their Victory Royale in Fortnite.

2) Mount Olympus

Mount Olympus (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Home of the Greek Pantheon and one of the most visually stunning POIs ever added to Fortnite, Mount Olympus is a massive POI offering a bunch of items and challenges.

The main buildings in the POI, along with the mountain itself, hold up to 60 chests for players to discover. If that wasn't enough, one can simply make their way to a smaller mountain to the southeast of Mount Olympus to find another cluster of up to 21 chests at a landmark.

This POI also presents the Zeus Boss NPC and the possibility of acquiring the Mythic Huntress DMR, the Aspect of Speed, and the Thunderbolt of Zeus.

1) Fencing Fields

Fencing Fields (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The Flowberry Farm of the Chapter 5 map, Fencing Fields, is a surprisingly lucrative chest-spawn location. Up to 66 chests can be found spread across the POI's many buildings and structures.

While the location was definitely more valuable when Nisha and her Society Medallion were present in it in Chapter 5 Season 1, its high chest count alongside its proximity to the map's center makes it a worthwhile chest-spawn location.

