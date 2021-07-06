Top 5 Fortnite collaborations that absolutely flopped

Fortnite has crossed paths with several outside universes that have launched Epic Games' Battle Royale extravaganza into a higher level of popularity and excitement. Some saw great success as Fortnite's best collaborations, but others tanked when the two sides meshed together.

As many know, Fortnite has brought some universes back, such as Marvel, with continual character releases with heroes and the main antagonist, Thanos. Other popular movies and idols that attract a large fanbase fell off the radar for some reason and sit as the game's worst crossovers.

Fortnite's 5 most unpopular collabs

1. Ghostbusters

This crossover in Fortnite stands as one of the wors,t because it held an incredible amount of potential but fell well short of what fans expected. None of the Ghostbusters' main characters received a skin, not even from recent movies.

U wrong this was The most simple skins pic.twitter.com/lQDqjCUVwx — Ramón 77 (@rodolfo777F) June 28, 2021

There wasn't a whole lot that came with this collaboration other than its well-timed launch around Halloween. Fortnite basically reskinned older character models to adapt to the event that lacked anything special like Marvel and Star Wars brought.

2. Stranger Things

The Stranger Things collaboration came with average excitement for multiple reasons: one being that Fortnite's playerbase age didn't exactly line up with it. Skins from the Stranger Things era are rare these days, revealing its lack of success.

Another possible reason is that Stranger Things doesn't nearly have the legacy that more popular collabs have. Star Wars has 9 movies, countless spin-off books, and has been around since the late 1970s, creating a light correlation behind its affinity.

3. IT (Pennywise)

Stephen King's world-known killer clown caught the attention of thousands of Fortnite players, but it disappointed nearly everyone that joined the hype train. The Pennywise skin never came out and nothing really came with the collaboration other than the red balloon in the sewer.

The actual worst collab pic.twitter.com/GVdLDWGph7 — Fernando C. (@Etanibrut) June 27, 2021

The Fortnite community expressed their dislike for the IT involvement and how they feel as if it lacked real content. Similar to Stranger Things, the Fortnite fanbase might be a bit young to be excited about it.

4. Tron

Tron disappeared from Fortnite as quickly as it crashed in and dissolved from memory more and more as time passed by. Many players have completely lost interest in this collaboration, and its skins are rarely seen today.

It seemed like Fortnite gave up on the Tron crossover as well, with fans pointing out that more effort could have been given. While more could happen in the future, Tron's flop might hinder any success it could see.

5. Jordan

While this crossover brought many challenges and a new limited-time game mode for Fortnite players, it didn't see half the success that many others have. It felt slightly too out there for some players and strayed away from Fortnite too much to obtain much stability.

The new map that came with it didn't see as much attention as the LTMs have. However, the Jordan collaboration gave players many more features than the others on this list.

