Top 5 Fortnite collabs that were teased but never made it to the game

Collaboration in Fortnite has become quite common nowadays. The developers rarely miss out on opportunities to collaborate with some of the most popular names in the world.

The list is endless, and it would be futile to recall each one of them. It might seem that Epic has a way to mend some words and get the job done. However, it is not the case every time.

There have been several collaborations that were expected to arrive in the game. Much to the disappointment of gamers, these Fortnite collaborations did not happen even after being teased.

Fortnite collaborations that did not make it to the game

5) Among Us

The beef around Fortnite and Among Us recently concluded with Fortnite finally crediting the creators of the popular arcade game.

Fortnite introduced a new Imposter LTM a few months ago. However, there was immense controversy regarding the concept and the ideation of the game. To even things out, Fortnite has finally decided to give due credit to the creators of AMong Us.

The two parties even engaged in constructive talks for further collaborations. However, we are yet to see anything similar to this. It must be noted that Fortnite teased a green-colored Among Us character in front of a Cube.

Gamers anticipated that something was cooking for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, there has been silence on the western front till now, and collaboration looks very unlikely.

4) The Simpsons

The popular American satire show is quite popular across the globe. The show not only puts up a humorous stint for viewers but also shot up the headlines on numerous occasions to reveal future events.

The addition of The Simpsons would've been an interesting one, especially since Fortnite deals with several realities and tweaks time and space. The expansion of the power plant in Fortnite and pieces of donuts inside it explicitly teased the arrival of The Simpsons.

Homer Simpson, the show's central protagonist, works at a nuclear power plant and loves munching on his favorite dessert. No wonder gamers were in for a surprise with The Simpsons collaborations. However, it never really happened in due time, and it seems unlikely that Epic will walk down the road anytime soon.

3) IT

IT Chapter 2 was a massive hit among movie maniacs when it was released. Epic was keen to introduce Pennywise to Fortnite and even teased its arrival with hoards of red balloons floating in every nook and corner of the island.

The IT collaboration was teased for a long time, but unfortunately, it remained away. The developers eventually removed all the IT decorations from the island to convey that the collaboration did not occur.

2) Peter Griffin

InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks @InTheShadeYT The infamous "FrenchFry" Family Guy texture was removed from the files in the latest update.



It is the only "FrenchFry" texture to have been removed from the files. The infamous "FrenchFry" Family Guy texture was removed from the files in the latest update.It is the only "FrenchFry" texture to have been removed from the files. https://t.co/RyehbO1Bxe

Peter Griffin is one of the most teased characters in Fortnite. However, the Family Guy protagonist has been away from the game ever since.

The speculation began with in-game files revealing images of Peter Griffin in various actions and emotes. The leak provided a piece of significant information to gamers, and everyone anticipated the character's arrival. However, nothing was confirmed by the developers.

The in-game files were eventually removed without any justification. The removal of the files ended the hopes of claiming the Peter Griffin collaboration skin in Fortnite.

1) Samus Aran

Fortnite Facts @factsfortnite_



Apparently, when Epic Games contacted Nintendo about collaborating, Nintendo wanted Samus to be exclusive to players on the Switch.



Epic Games disagreed with this, losing all hope of a Samus collab. The #Fortnite x Samus collaboration probably won’t happen anytime soon 😕Apparently, when Epic Games contacted Nintendo about collaborating, Nintendo wanted Samus to be exclusive to players on the Switch.Epic Games disagreed with this, losing all hope of a Samus collab. The #Fortnite x Samus collaboration probably won’t happen anytime soon 😕Apparently, when Epic Games contacted Nintendo about collaborating, Nintendo wanted Samus to be exclusive to players on the Switch.Epic Games disagreed with this, losing all hope of a Samus collab. https://t.co/7oOBrqamak

The popular gaming character was one of the frontrunners to be a Fortnite character. Epic was quite keen on getting the Samus Aran skin for gamers. Gamers who got hold of the Fortnite Zero Point comic series might have come across the silhouetted figure of Samus Aran.

The Epic v Apple lawsuit also revealed that the Samus Aran collaboration was set to happen. However, Nintendo did not hand over the rights to Epic, and eventually, the partnership was off the table.

