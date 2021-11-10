Top 5 Fortnite locations that players feared the most

Choosing a location to land in Fortnite is an important aspect of the game. The perfect landing spot rewards gamers with the best possible loot to help them throughout the match. However, landing in dangerous locations jeopardizes the gameplay and makes them vulnerable to enemy attacks.

Over the years, Epic has released several POIs for Fortnite. Some of these locations have remained quite popular among gamers even after their destruction. However, some of these locations are pretty dangerous and were feared by gamers.

This article will reveal the top five such locations in Fortnite.

Note: The article depicts the views of the writer.

Fortnite: List of locations that were feared by gamers

5) Dusty Depot

Dusty Depot is one of the oldest POIs to be added to the game and featured three differently colored warehouses. The area was regularly changed during Chapter 1, but chaos always ensued at Dusty.

This location was almost at the geometric center of the map, and gamers frequently rotated to this place from different parts of the island. As a result, Dusty Depot has seen innumerable fights and action with time. There is no doubt that it is one of the most feared POIs to be introduced to Fortnite.

4) Retail Row

It is one of the OG POIs to be added to the game that has stood the test of time. Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1, Retail Row is quite notorious for being one of the most crowded locations on the island.

Gamers do not hesitate to land at this location. The loot is above average, which makes action quite intense, and the test of survival is under question. Risky Reels was also located near the edge of the map. Therefore, gamers had a fear of the impending storm chasing them.

3) Loot Lake

Loot Lake used to house close to 40 loot chests. However, they were located far away from each other, and gamers had to shed some sweat to grab them in the game.

If this poses a serious inconvenience, the other one will surely send shivers down the spine of gamers. Back then, Epic was yet to add the swimming feature for gamers. Therefore, it took ages to cross the lake, and players would find it hard to win a battle against those firing shots from across the lake.

Due to this reason, gamers generally avoided landing at Loot Lake. It remains one of the most feared locations in Fortnite ever.

2) Lazy Lake

It is probably one of the busiest POIs in Fortnite. Lazy Lake houses several buildings located in a cluster, and hence gamers can get hold of a good amount of loot here.

The loot draws several gamers to this location, making it a major hot drop. The presence of buildings makes it a perfect place to snipe and hide. However, regular ambushes are also very common, making this place one of the most feared in Fortnite.

1) Tilted Towers

Leaving Tilted Towers off this list will be a disgrace for Fortnite. The location has been away from the game for a long time, and gamers are yearning for it to return. However, it must not be forgotten that the Tilted Towers was one of the most fearful locations for gamers.

The location was abundant with supplies, and the buildings made it a proper spot to indulge in intense face-offs with enemies. It was also very close to the map's center, and the final zone was usually around its periphery. Due to these reasons, the Tilted Towers is one of the most feared landing locations in Fortnite.

