Top 5 Fortnite skins inspired by characters from popular movies

As Fortnite has evolved over its lifetime, Epic Games has included a massive array of cosmetics and features that universes outside the game have influenced. Movies from the real world, along with their characters, are often the backbone behind Fortnite's creation of new skins.

Crossover events, such as the ones with DC and Marvel, have brought characters from each universe that players have loved. Whether the skins mimic the good guys, bad guys, or minor characters, Fortnite's movie-inspired skins continue to catch players' love and attention.

Fortnite's best skins based on movie characters

1. Batman

The caped crusader hit Fortnite as one of DC's first inclusions and raked in profits for both companies. Fans love Batman, and he's grown to be one of the most popular skins in the game.

Players can suit up as Batman in two different looks, one from his classic comic books and the other from The Dark Knight movie. Though DC has started to add more characters to Fortnite's skin pool, Batman remains one of the most popular so far.

2. Captain America

Marvel's prime character, Captain America, nearly bests Batman as one of the best movie skins and fares similarly to his DC counterpart. Captain America dropped into Fortnite for the Fourth of July Event back in 2020 and has seen great popularity.

3. Ironman

Captain America and Ironman sit pretty close together as Fornite's best skins inspired by movies. The entire Marvel universe has taken the game to the next level, especially with Thanos and his involvement as well.

Ironman comes with a few customization options that relate to his comic book looks as well as the movies with the Mk. II suit he wears.

4. John Wick

Fans went crazy over the John Wick skin when it hit Fortnite's market, as it mimicked the highly trained super assassin that Keanu Reeves plays. While it lacks some of the shine that the skins above may have, John Wick's skin gave players the opportunity to act out his movie character.

All it takes is a simple suit and tie along with an iconic beard for Fortnite players to dominate matches.

5. Harley Quinn

The final character on the list comes from the DC universe as the Joker's right hand gal, Harely Quinn. She came to Fortnite as a part of the Birds of Prey set with two different styles for players to choose from.

Harley Quinn has stolen the hearts of many DC fans, and Fortnite players can now equip her skin to show off a unique look.

