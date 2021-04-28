Top 5 Fortnite skins that were overhyped but ended up disappointing fans

Ever since the introduction of the game in 2017, Fortnite has always featured skins as an integral part of in-game visuals.

Even before introducing collaborations with renowned franchises such as DC Comics and Marvel Comics, Fortnite fans received some iconic in-game outfits to flaunt on the battle royale island. However, not every skin that Epic Games has introduced in Fortnite has been a chartbuster.

Various skins in Fortnite's history can be termed as overhyped or even disappointing for certain fans. This article features five such overhyped Fortnite skins that ended up disappointing fans.

5 overhyped Fortnite skins

#5 - Brite Bomber

Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 1 as part of the Sunshine and Rainbow set, the Brite Bomber outfit in Fortnite is priced at 1,200 V-Bucks as a standalone purchase from the Item Shop.

Considering how old this skin is in Fortnite, the visuals seem extremely outdated compared to the recent skins available in the game, thus rendering it overhyped.

#4 - Tomatohead

The Tomatohead skin was released during Chapter 1 Season 3 as part of the Pizza Pit set and can be purchased from the Item Shop for a cost of 1,500 V-Bucks.

However, considering the huge variety of skins available to players at that price tag, it seems safe to say that not many players would want to grab the Tomatohead skin in Fortnite for that sum of V-Bucks.

#3 - Dark Voyager

Another skin introduced during Chapter 1 Season 3, the Dark Voyager skin, was a Battle Pass exclusive skin unlocked after reaching Tier 70. Despite the skin's sleek designs, the fixed orange highlights forced multiple players to discard the Dark Voyager.

Part of the Space Explorers set, the Dark Voyager skin was a major disappointment for various players despite the battle pass' exclusive nature of the outfit.

#2 - Toxic Trooper

Released as part of the Outbreak set during Chapter 1 Season 4, the Toxic Trooper outfit seems extremely plain and simple regarding the 1,500 V-Bucks price tag.

Needless to say, a player investing 1,500 V-Bucks on the skin would preferably want something a little brighter than "a government agent wearing a hazmat suit."

#1 - Nitelite

Introduced during Chapter 1 Season 4, the Nitelite outfit is the cheapest skin in Fortnite from this list. Priced at only 800 V-Bucks, the Nitelite skin is one of the most affordable outfits in Fortnite.

However, the skin's overall appearance seems rather disappointing due to the lack of additional styles. Although Nitelite is one of the best-looking skins in Fortnite, it definitely falls short of the hype built around it.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinions of the author.