Top 5 Fortnite weapons that took inspiration from real life

Aside from collaborations in Fortnite, over the years, Epic Games has added in pop culture references, community-created concept designs and, of course, weapons from the real world.

While spin-offs of modern day weapons, such as SMGs and Assault Rifles, have also been added to the game, some real-life inspirations stand out in their own unique way.

Fortnite weapons that have real-life counterparts

5) The Dub

The Dub, which was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, more than likely takes its inspiration from the blunderbuss. Much like the shotguns of today, way back in time, the blunderbuss was the go-to weapon when people needed something with a kick to it.

Although The Dub is very different in design esthetic and resembles a sawed-off shotgun than the original blunderbuss, it still shares some similarities with the weapon.

4) Dragon's Breath Shotgun

Tip: The Dragon's Breath Shotgun can light a campfire on fire. #Fortnite

When envisioning the Dragon's Breath Shotgun, the developers took things one step further and created the ultimate shotgun. However, in reality, the inspiration behind this weapon is quite different.

First introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, the Dragon's Breath Shotgun takes inspiration from incendiary shotgun rounds that are sometimes used in a shotgun for entertainment purposes.

Despite the devastating blast of heat, the incendiary ammunition is not used in real combat. More than likely, popular games such as Fallout: New Vegas and Call of Duty: Black Ops, which featured incendiary ammunition in-game, gave rise to its popularity.

3) Six Shooter

Much like its modern-day counterpart, the Pistol, the Six Shooter, or commonly called the Wheel Gun, was popularized in the Wild West during the 1800s. However, be that as it may, the origins of the gun are rather heavily debated.

Nonetheless, in the game, the Six Shooter was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6. It was based off the Ruger Super Blackhawk. What makes this weapon so unique is that it is fired from the hip rather than at shoulder height, most probably to re-enact how the weapon was originally used.

2) Flint-Knock Pistol

*Knock, knock* The Flint-Knock Pistol is here with v8.11! Hop into the action and try out Fortnite's latest addition!

Much like the Six Shooter, the Flint-Knock Pistol takes its real-life inspiration from Flintlock Pistols, which were introduced during the early 17th century. However, unlike the original weapon, the one in the game kicks players backwards when a shot is fired, hence the term "Flint-Knock".

The weapon was first introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8. Staying true to its real-life inspiration, the players had to reload after every shot. While this was distressing, the weapon packed quite the punch.

1) Crossbow

While the actual inspiration for the Fortnite crossbow is unclear, given that it has a magazine and is not a single-round weapon, the repeating crossbow or Zhuge crossbow is likely the inspiration behind the weapon.

First introduced to the game in Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 3, this weapon is a silent killer. However, unlike the Zhuge crossbow, there is no reloading mechanism in place, yet players can fire bolts before having to reload.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur