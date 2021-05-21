Fortnite Season 6: 5 items players miss using 

Fortnite Season 6 took a wild turn when the publishers changed the entire map. A new primal-themed ecosystem was added, and along with it came new items, weapons, consumables and animals! The old game mechanics were changed, giving room to the new crafting and hunting dynamics.

Vaulted:



• Common Assault Rifle

• Lever Action Rifle (U/R/E)

• Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (R/E/L)

• Heavy Assault Rifle (All)

• Pistol (All)

• Suppressed SMG

• Charge Shotgun

• Dragon's Breath Shotgun (E/L)

• Tactical Shotgun

• Lever Action Shotgun



Season 6 introduced a new system, similar to Valheim's crafting mechanic. This encourages players to hunt animals and gather mechanical parts to upgrade weapons. Sniper Rifles were removed from the game, leaving a void in the weapon meta.

However, the void was filled by introducing the new Bows in Fortnite Season 6. These bows have changed the meta in the game. Players can also upgrade their bows with different crafting recipes.

Amidst all these changes, there are some unique items in Fortnite which have become a distant memory in Season 6.

Top 5 items players wish they had in Fortnite Season 6

This list will consist of five items from previous Fortnite chapters that were removed from Season 6. These items were quite popular when they were in the game, which is why players miss it in the current season.

5. Sniper Rifles

Sniper Rifles were removed from Season 6 for the first time in Fortnite's history. This created a massive meta shift, and players had to adjust to Assault Rifles for long-range combat. However, with the introduction of Bows, fans got a second chance at sniping.

Bows are now a meta in Fortnite Season 6, but it doesn't replace the satisfying feel that comes with long-range sniper eliminations.

4. Launch Pads

Launch pads were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, and they are one of the most popular in-game rotational tools. Pro players used it quite often to surprise their enemies. It is also highly effective when players have to rotate towards the zone during the storm surge.

However, the launch pads were removed from Fortnite back in Chapter 2 Season 4. To replace them, Epic Games introduced Bouncers, Impulse Grenades and Shockwave Grenades to Fortnite.

3. Charge Shotgun

The Charge Shotgun was vaulted at the start of Season 6 and players were quite upset. The weapon is quite different from other Shotguns and it requires a higher skill ceiling to master.

The Charge Shotgun dominated the meta in Season 5, and players loved it because of its impeccable accuracy and high-dps. However, Epic decided to bring back the Pump Shotgun to replace this weapon in Season 6.

2. Amban Sniper Rifle

The Amban Sniper Rifle is undoutedly one of the most unique weapons in Fortnite Season 5. The weapon had a thermal sniper scope and players could also perform a melee attack at close range with it. These two unique features made it a fan-favorite weapon in the previous season. Players could acquire it easily in-game by defeating the Mandalorian.

However, in Season 6, the Amban Sniper Rifle was removed for good. Since then, players have been missing this weapon as no alternative was added to match its efficiency.

1. Lever Action Shotgun

The Lever Action Shotgun was effective and was introduced in Fortnite Season 5. Fans, pro players, content creators and casual players loved this weapon. It became a meta weapon in Season 5, and mastering it was easy. However, Epic Games decided to vault the weapon in Season 6.

While the publishers added other options to the Shotgun category, the Lever Action Shotgun is missing from Season 6. They brought back the Tactical Shotgun along with the Infantry Rifle, but no official announcement was made about the other weapons.

These are the top five items that players wish they had in the primal-themed Fortnite Season 6.