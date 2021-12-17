Top 5 rarest gliders as of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Epic Games keeps updating the Fortnite item shop to ensure players get a fair selection of cosmetics. However, some items miss out on the rotation and fail to make it to the shop, even after hundreds of days.

Clearly, some cosmetics such as emotes, skins, and gliders in Fortnite are much rarer than others. Only a handful of players own these, and they certainly come with bragging rights.

Fortnite gliders that are extremely rare in Chapter 3 Season 1

Two of the rarest Gliders in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 come from the Chapter 1 Season 1 Battle Pass. There are several others who just haven't arrived in the item shop in a long while.

5) Hot Rod

The Hot Rod glider last appeared in the Fortnite Item Shop more than 900 days ago. It certainly is one of the rarest gliders in the game, but also an extremely popular one. Many players purchased the Hot Rod glider when it first appeared in the shop, and the owners of this glider can certainly claim themselves as OG players.

Raw Rodd @NotRodd Okay guys just an update, I’m taking epic games to court for the sale of the ‘hot rod’ glider. Thank you for your support in my quest for justice 🙏🏾 Okay guys just an update, I’m taking epic games to court for the sale of the ‘hot rod’ glider. Thank you for your support in my quest for justice 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ai9zdi1p41

4) Googly Eyes

This funky-looking glider is also one of the rarest gliders in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Similar to the Hot Rod glider, Googly Eyes also last appeared in the Item Shop over 900 days ago. This, too, was one of the coolest looking gliders when it originally came out, and it is rumored to make a return in the ongoing season.

Fortnite News 🗺 @FortniteBR



They haven't been seen for over 900 days. The 'Hot Rod' and 'Googly' Gliders have been updated to support the new Item Shop in v19.01 and are expected to return soon.They haven't been seen for over 900 days. #Fortnite The 'Hot Rod' and 'Googly' Gliders have been updated to support the new Item Shop in v19.01 and are expected to return soon.They haven't been seen for over 900 days. #Fortnite https://t.co/ucfmQmEkmT

3) Get Down!

This glider inspired by the disco that was part of the Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass. Players could unlock the Get Down! glider after reaching level 14 of the Battle Pass. However, since Battle Pass items are guaranteed to be one-time-only, this glider never appeared in the shop, making it extremely rare.

2) Mako

The rarest gliders in the game have to be from Chapter 1 Season 1. This was when fewer people played the game and even fewer purchased items from the Season Shop. Naturally, not many players playing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 have the Mako glider.

1) Aerial Assault One

Similar to the Mako Glider, the Aerial Assault One was also a part of the Season Shop in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1. This was part of the Renegade Raider set, another rare skin in the battle royale game. It is clearly extremely popular amongst players, even in Chapter 3 Season 1.

While three of these gliders might remain the rarest in the game for a while, Hot Rod and Googly Eyes were updated in update v19.01. This means two of the rarest gliders from the game might return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

