Top 5 things Fortnite should not do in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 is due to begin soon. With a brand new reality at stake, making a good first impression will be a top priority. While older fans will migrate to the new map without question, coaxing newer players to join will take some effort.

To ensure smooth sailing, there are a few things that developers need to look into. While these don't affect the game as a whole, it makes for a less enjoyable experience.

Top 5 things that Fortnite should avoid doing in Chapter 3

5) Map changes in cinematic trailers not appearing in-game

Atomic :) @AtomicIsBetter This Fortnite season gotta be the most disappointing season ever.

- We got tricked into thinking there were gonna be major map changes.

- Most "content" this season has just been old items.

- The literal CLICKBAIT by Epic, putting things in promos that aren't in-game.



Despite "Operation Skyfire" showing multiple Fortnite POIs being destroyed, nothing changed on the map. Aside from the spread of corruption and crashed Mothership sites, there were no other signs of destruction.

It would be nice if in-game events were reflected on the map, rather than just being limited to cinematic trailers.

4) Not addings snipers

Appie @MrAppieAlt i want snipers back in Fortnite 😭 i want snipers back in Fortnite 😭 https://t.co/YTny4pn4vy

Snipers play a huge role in-game and yet they are missing. While one can argue that semi-automatic snipers do exist, they don't cause nearly as much damage as bolt-action ones.

Players who enjoy long-range combat are left without a proper weapon. Hopefully, Epic Games will address this issue by adding in more snipers for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

3) Making players vote for never before seen items

DynaPower @dyna_power

we dont even know wth to expect when we vote for one or another

its like with the skin voting between new skins.... @HYPEX i hate how we have to vote between two new gunswe dont even know wth to expect when we vote for one or another

The War Funding mechanics this season forced players to choose between two brand-new weapons. They blindly vote without knowing the attributes of each weapon.

Rather than removing voting mechanics from Fortnite, developers can hold weapon trials for a few hours before asking players to vote. This way, the community will have an idea of what they are voting for.

2) Adding irrelevant personalities to the Battle Pass

SyncedUp @SyncedUp_



2 of the 6 BP skins, are collab skins, and the secret skin is a random soccer collab of Neymar Jr?



Tbh the Battle Pass for #Fortnite this season, is a huge let down and I think I am finally sick of all the sell out collabs the game is doing.

2 of the 6 BP skins, are collab skins, and the secret skin is a random soccer collab of Neymar Jr?

This is getting old time to stop

This season's Battle Pass had amazing original characters. The community loved them. However, the same cannot be said for Neymar Jr., who featured in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass.

Hopefully, moving forward, much like the current season, Epic Games will only add popular/original characters as paid bonuses.

1) Ignoring problems within the community

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Instead of nerfing Impostors XP I wish they would just give us more ways to earn XP in Battle Royale so that we aren't forced to play Impostors to level up at what feels like a decent pace Instead of nerfing Impostors XP I wish they would just give us more ways to earn XP in Battle Royale so that we aren't forced to play Impostors to level up at what feels like a decent pace

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, Epic Games nerfed XP for the Impostor mode. With the XP grind at an all-time high and no way to level up efficiently, the community was left high and dry.

The issue was finally addressed after massive backlash from fans, leakers, and content creators. Hopefully, with a new reality beyond the horizon, developers will open better communication channels with the community.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

