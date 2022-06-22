Upcoming Fortnite shapeshifting skin to react to water

Outfits, aka skins, are a huge deal in Fortnite. Some are as common as the flu, while others are treated as rare Earth metals. Nevertheless, they are bountiful in nature and keep the lights on at Epic Games' HQ.

Given how many are up for sale daily in the Item Shop, it's clear that the developers don't plan on stopping anytime soon. This is a good thing as it gives players a variety of skins to purchase and swap out between matches.

While on the subject, it would seem that Epic Games is working on a brand new skin for Fortnite. Although the details are very limited, there is a rough idea of what players can expect. Based on this, it's safe to say that there's a lot at stake with this upcoming project.

Forthcoming skin for Fortnite Chapter 3 will allow players to shapeshift

As per the recent leak by HYPEX, Epic Games is working on a new Shapeshifter skin similar to Mave. It is set to change when swimming and may also react to different swimming speeds.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a new Shapeshifter skin similar to Mave, this new skin is set to change when swiming & also reacts to swiming speed i think! Epic are working on a new Shapeshifter skin similar to Mave, this new skin is set to change when swiming & also reacts to swiming speed i think! https://t.co/UJ0iOP1aQP

It's currently unclear how this would function. Aside from legs turning into fins, it's not entirely understandable at the moment how speed would affect its appearance. Hopefully, the leakers will have some visual representation of it soon.

On a side note, readers shouldn't confuse shapeshifting features with that of built-in cosmetics, selectable styles, or transformative features. The shapeshifting feature will function more like reactive mechanics.

For example, when Mave got into the water, her legs transformed into a large fin. Upon securing a kill, her hair would change into snakes, and while gliding, she would sprout wings from her back.

Considering the aforementioned examples, the new shapeshifting skin is likely to function similarly. However, without much detail to go on, speculation and a bit of imagination will be required to grasp the concept. Nevertheless, for a better understanding, readers can look at the tweet below.

AGENT-ENUBIS @3NUBIS

#FortniteArt #FortniteConcept Chimera, A male counterpart to the Mave character, I substituted a flight form in favor of the new sprinting mechanic. Chimera, A male counterpart to the Mave character, I substituted a flight form in favor of the new sprinting mechanic.#FortniteArt #FortniteConcept https://t.co/JAgqOxyvg9

Should more skins in Fortnite have shapeshifting/reactive features? (personal take)

Given the number of skins present in-game, it's safe to assume that Epic Games has mastered the art of curating outfits for players. However, not all of them feel worthwhile. Certain skins at the same price look ridiculously better than others. While personal choice matters, this fact cannot be denied.

So, going back to the question at hand, the answer is yes. Epic Games should invest their resources into creating more skins that have a shapeshifting or reactive feature in the least. Since the game is currently running on Unreal Engine 5, it makes sense not to utilize that creative power and showcase it in-game.

Would this move take away the uniqueness of the limited number of reactive skins in Fortnite? Absolutely not. It would simply give the user more options. Since the reactive feature can be toggled on and off, players can pick and choose what they want.

Is this a lot of work for the creative team? Yes, but it also makes every skin have more value for money. Loopers who wouldn't normally buy a skin costing 2,000 V-Bucks may reconsider if it has amazing reactive features. While not everyone will be convinced, most players will be willing to spend their money.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far