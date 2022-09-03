Viral Fortnite clip shows just how massive the in-game Multiverse is

Epic Games has certainly invested a lot of time, money, and effort in making the Fortnite Metaverse a reality. Characters from all possible universes are a part of the Battle Royale game. Collaborations ranging from singers and actors to video games and superheroes are also part of the Battle Royale game.

Many still do not understand the extent of how big the Multiverse is in Epic's Battle Royale. Since the skins are always in rotation, it is hard to picture all of them in the game at a single time. However, popular YouTuber NickEh30 recently made a short video bringing together the biggest collaborations to have arrived on the island, and it looks nothing short of magnificent.

Goku, Spider-Man, Poison Ivy, and many other characters were recorded charging up their Ki and using the Mythic Kamehameha from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. A few years ago, fans and players would hardly have been able to imagine something like this. Fortunately, the multiverse created by Epic Games has finally made it possible.

Is Fortnite the biggest gaming metaverse?

The Metaverse as a virtual location for players to interact socially is growing rapidly. This would include characters and landscapes that players can use to interact with each other. Epic Games has tried to create something similar with their Battle Royale island, and all the collaborations and most outsiders will find it hard to believe until they see it with their own eyes.

In a recent YouTube short, NickEh30 tried to collect as many players as he could. He asked them to equip collaboration skins such as Marvel, DC, and anime characters. Once they were all ready, he asked them to do the Charging Ki emote followed by the Mythic Kamehameha. Although the end of the video was quite chaotic, it perfectly showcased how big the Fortnite multiverse is.

Justin Taylor @TheSmarmyBum Fortnite continues to impress with their range of IP, social experiences, and world building.



Epic is light years ahead of anyone else trying to develop a "metaverse" and it's not even close. Fortnite continues to impress with their range of IP, social experiences, and world building.Epic is light years ahead of anyone else trying to develop a "metaverse" and it's not even close.

Several games in the recent past have tried to come up with interesting collaborations. Call of Duty: Warzone and PUBG have also released multiple collaborations in the past that include cosmetics inspired by characters from popular culture. However, none of the collabs have been as big as the ones from Fortnite.

Epic Games continues to expand the multiverse in its Battle Royale game at an unprecedented pace. Their ability to integrate these collaborations into the gameplay makes them so much more interesting and better than any other game out there.

Does Fortnite have too many collaborations?

Even with all the star-studded collaborations, Loopers are often disappointed with the frequency of crossovers in the Battle Royale game. They feel that the Item Shop and Battle Pass are mostly occupied with collab skins, and there is a lack of original cosmetics in the game.

However, this might just be due to the lack of hype around the original skins, which isn't the case with collabs.

Fortnite collaborations are all over social media and even have physical advertisements, as seen in the case of Naruto and Dragon Ball Super. The studio continues to strike a balance between crossovers and original cosmetics.

The crossovers have not been higher than 50% of the total skins in a season so far. It is clear that Epic Games is focusing on making the Fortnite multiverse as huge as possible, while also trying to uphold the originality of the game.

